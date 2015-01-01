पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गड़बड़ी:आरईएस ने चेक डेम मंजूर किया, ठेकेदार ने बिना ठेका लिए तय स्थान से 1 किमी दूर बनाया

शिवपुरी44 मिनट पहले
गोपालपुर के करियारा गांव में बन रहा चेकडेम।
  • चेक डेम निर्माण में धांधली करने सीसी मटेरियल के साथ बड़े पत्थर भर दिए, अब खुद उलझ बैठे

गोपालपुर के करियारा गांव में ग्रामीण यांत्रिकी सेवा ने दो चेेक डेम मंजूर किए हैं। एक ठेकेदार ने बिना ठेका लिए तय स्थान से 1 किमी दूर चेक डैम बना दिया है। खास बात यह है कि चेक डेम निर्माण के दौरान सीमेंट-कांक्रीट मटेरियल के साथ बड़े-बड़े पत्थर भर दिए हैं। चेक डेम निर्माण में धांधली करने के लिए पत्थर भरे गए हैं, लेकिन ठेकेदार को यह पता नहीं था कि बिना कागजी मंजूरी के जहां चेक डेम बनाया जा रहा है, वह निर्धारित जगह से एक किमी दूर दूसरी जगह बना रहा है। नियम विरुद्ध काम कराकर संबंधित ठेकेदार अब खुद उलझ बैठा है।

जानकारी के अनुसार शिवपुरी तहसील क्षेत्र के गोपालपुर पंचायत के करियारा गांव में जल संरक्षण के लिए ग्रामीण स्वास्थ्य यांत्रिकी विभाग ने 30-30 लाख की लागत के दो नए चेक डेम मंजूर किए हैं। चेक डेम निर्माण के लिए विभाग ने किसी भी ठेकेदार को काम नहीं दिया। फिर भी एक ठेकेदार ने इस काम को बिना मंजूरी लिए खुद ही करा दिया है। निर्माण के दौरान सीसी मटेरियल के साथ बड़े आकर के पत्थर भरवाकर चेक डेम बनवाकर तैयार भी कर दिया है। मामले की ग्रामीणों ने शिकायत कर दी है। आरईएस विभाग ने मामले की जांच कराई है। जांच में सामने आया है कि विभाग ने चेक डेम बनाने के लिए किसी को भी ठेका नहीं दिया है। जिसने भी चेक डेम बनाया है, विभाग से लिखित में कोई एग्रीमेंट नहीं कराया है। जिस किसी ठेकेदार ने चेक डेम बनवाया है, वह खुद अपने ही बुने जाल में उलझ बैठा है।

बिना एग्रीमेंट के बनाए चेक डेम का आरईएस भुगतान नहीं करेगा
मामले का खुलासा हो जाने के बाद आरईएस विभाग ने मामले की जांच कराई है। नाले पर पानी संरक्षण के लिए चेक डैम निर्माण के लिए जीओ टेगिंग जिस जगह कराई है, वहां अभी काम शुरू नहीं हुआ है, लेकिन क्षेत्र के जिस ठेकेदार ने जल्दबाजी में गलत जगह चेक डैम बना दिया है और निर्माण से पहले आरईएस से एग्रीमेंट तक नहीं किया। आरईएस के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि चेकडैम निर्माण जिस किसी भी ठेकेदार ने कराया है, उसका भुगतान नहीं करेंगे।

जल्दबाजी इतनी कि 20 दिन में बनाकर तैयार कर दिया चेकडेम
करियारा गांव में यह चेकडेम बहुत कम समय में बनाकर तैयार कर दिया है। ग्रामीण नरेश चौहान की मानें तो बीस दिन में चेेक डेम बना दिया है। धांधली करने के लिए चेक डेम जल्दबाजी में बना दिया है। आसपास से पत्थर निकालकर चेक डेम में भर दिए हैं।

राजनीतिक दबाव बनाकर भुगतान कराने की बात सामने आ रही
करियारा में चेकडेम बनाने में दाताराम नामक व्यक्ति का नाम सामने आ रहा है। समाज के एक नेता सरकार में मंत्री होने की वजह से विभागीय अधिकारियों पर राजनीतिक दबाव बनाने की कोशिश की जा रही है। इसी सोच को ध्यान में रखकर चेेकडेम पहले ही बना दिया। चेकडैम बनने के बाद राजनीतिक दबाव में लेकर अधिकारियों से भुगतान कराने कोशिश की जाएगी। चेकडेम निर्माण में एक सहायक सचिव की भूमिका भी दिखाई दे रही है।

हमने चेक डेम नहीं बनाए, हमारा तो अभी तक मटेरियल तक नहीं खरीदा गया
गोपालपुर के करियारा गांव में चेकडेम मंजूर हुए हैं, वहां हमने कोई निर्माण नहीं कराया है। हमारा तो अभी तक मटेरियल तक नहीं खरीदा गया है। मौके पर जाकर निरीक्षण कर आए हैं, चेक डेम हमारे द्वारा नहीं बनवाया गया है। जिस किसी भी व्यक्ति ने चेकडेम बनाया है, उसे हमारी तरफ से कोई भुगतान नहीं किया जाएगा।
राजीव पांडेय, कार्यपालन यंत्री, आरईएस शिवपुरी

