अव्यवस्था:ग्राम पंचायतों के लिए फाइबर केबल बिछाने खोद दी सड़क

शिवपुरी4 घंटे पहले
जिले में ग्राम पंचायतों को डिजिटल बनाने के लिए शासन द्वारा करोड़ों खर्च कर नेट के लिए केबल लाइन बिछाकर सेटअप लगाए जा रहे हैं। साथ ही जिन पंचायतों में इंटरनेट की सुविधा नहीं पहुंच पाई है। उन पंचायतों को डिजिटल इंडिया योजना के तहत इंटरनेट ब्राडबैंड से जोड़कर लोक सेवा केंद्र शुरू किया जाना है।

ताकि लोगों को मूलभूत कार्य के लिए शहर या बाहर न जाना पड़े। इसके लिए ग्राम पंचायतों में बीएसएनएल की लाइन बिछाने के लिए सड़क किनारे नाली की खुदाई कर लाइन बिछाने का काम किया जा रहा है।

इसके लिए पांच साल पहले योजना के तहत बीएसएनएल ने पंचायतों तक केबल बिछाने का काम शुरू किया था। कई ग्राम पंचायतों में डिजिटल लोक सेवा केंद्र के बोर्ड भी लग गए हैं, लेकिन अभी तक कई ग्राम पंचायतों में लोक सेवा केंद्र शुरू नहीं हो पाया है। इसके चलते उन ग्राम पंचायतों में लाइन बिछाने का काम तेज कर दिया है।

