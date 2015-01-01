पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपचुनाव:पोहरी में राउंड कम इसलिए यहां पहले आंएगे नतीजे, बाद में आएंगे करैरा विस के परिणाम

शिवपुरी2 दिन पहले
पीजी कॉलेज में मतगणना स्थल का निरीक्षण करते हुए कलेक्टर अक्षय कुमार सिंह व एसपी राजेश सिंह।
  • सुबह 8 बजे डाकमतपत्र से शुरु होगी मतगणना, 30 मिनट बाद 8.30 बजे से ईवीएम मशीन से शुरु होगी मतगणना

पोहरी और करैरा विधानसभा उपचुनाव की मतगणना मंगलवार को साइंस कॉलेज में सुबह 8 बजे से शुरु होगी। खास बात यह है कि पोहरी का परिणाम सबसे पहले घोषित होगा क्योंकि यहां 23 वे राउंड में परिणाम आ जाएगा जबकि करैरा में 26 वें राउंड में सबसे आखरी में आएगा। कोविड के चलते पहली बार दो कक्षों में 7-7 ईवीएम मशीनों से मतगणना होगी और पहले राउंड की मतगणना पूरी होने पर ही दूसरे राउंड की मतगणना शुरु हो सकेगी। सबसे पहले सुबह 8 बजे डाक मतपत्र से मतगणना शुरु होगी और इसके ठीक 30 मिनट बाद 8.30 बजे से ईवीएम से मतगणना शुरु हो सकेगी।

मतगणना केंद्र जाने के लिए सुबह 6 बजे से मतगणना कक्ष साइंस कॉलेज में मतगणना कर्मियों की लाइन लगेगी। वहीं एजेंट के साथ प्रत्याशी भी मतगणना केंद्र पर पहुंचकर अपने अपने कक्षों में स्थान लेंगे। सुबह 6.30 बजे के बाद जो भी मतदान केंद्र पर जाने की कोशिश करेगा उसे प्रवेश नहीं दिया जाएगा। सुबह 7 बजे स्ट्रांग रुम में बंद ईवीएम मशीनें निकलना शुरु होंगी। ठीक 8 बजते ही सबसे पहले डाक मत पत्र की गणना शुरु होगी। इसके 30 मिनट बाद पोहरी और करैरा के लिए निर्धारित कक्षों में सुबह 8.30 बजे से ईवीएम से मतगणना प्रारंभ होगी।

अब तक एक कक्ष में 14 टेबलें लगती थी, इस बार कोविड की गाइड लाइन के चलते सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करने 7-7 टेबलें 2 कक्षों में लगेंगी
पिछले चुनावों की मतगणना तक एक कक्ष में 14 टेबिलें लगती थी। लेकिन इस बार कोविड-19 की गाइड लाइन के चलते सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करने 7-7 टेबिलें 2 कक्षों में लगाई जाएंगी। सबसे पहले ईवीएम मशीन के कंट्रोल यूनिट पावर सेक्टर स्विच ऑन किया जाएगा। इसके बाद डिस्प्ले खत्म करने के बाद स्ट्रिप शील को हटाया जाएगा। फिर रिजल्ट सेक्शन का आउटर कवर खुलेगा। और रिजल्ट बटन के ऊपर लगा कवर प्लास्टिक के चाकू,से हटाया जाएगा।

इसे हटाने के बाद रिजल्ट बटन दबाया जाएगा और परिणाम घोषित हो जाएगा। इस दौरान दोनों कक्षों से 1-1 ईवीएम मशीन को प्रेक्षक देखेंगे। और उसका मिलान करेंगे। इन मशीनों को रेंडमली वह एक कक्ष से एक और दूसरे कक्ष से दूसरी कोई भी मशीन उठा सकेंगे। इस तरह पहले चरण में दोनों कक्षों की 14 ईवीएम को मिलाकर पहला राउंड माना जाएगा और इसके परिणाम की घोषणा आर ओ द्वारा की जाएगी। हर राउंड बार मतगणना सीट प्रदान की जाएगी।

करैरा में 358 केंद्र और पोहरी में 315 मतदान केंद्र इसलिए पोहरी का परिणाम जल्द: करैरा विधानसभा उपचुनाव के लिए 358 केंद्र बनाए गए थे और हर चरण में 14 ईवीएम मशीनों की गिनती होगी। इसलिए करैरा के लिए 25.27 राउंड यानि कुल 26 राउंड की मतगणना होगी। वहीं पोहरी में 315 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए थे इसलिए यहां 22.5 यानि 23 राउंड में फायनल परिणाम जारी हो सकेगा।

टेबल पर एक-एक गणना पर्यवेक्षक, गणना सहायक व माइक्रो ऑब्जर्वर रहेंगे
हर गणना टेबल पर एक-एक गणना पर्यवेक्षक, गणना सहायक व माइक्रो ऑब्जर्वर तैनात रहेंगे। इस प्रकार एक टेबल पर तीन अधिकारी तैनात किए जायेंगे। हर विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र की गिनती दो-दो कक्षों में होगी। हर कक्ष में सात-सात टेबल लगाई जायेंगीं। इस प्रकार एक राउंड में 14 टेबलों पर मतगणना होगी।

माधव चौक, फिजिकल और पोहरी बस स्टैंड पर परिणाम डिस्प्ले होगा
कलेक्टर अक्षय कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि पोहरी और करैरा की मतगणना की अद्यतन जानकारी का टीवी के माध्यम से आमजनों के समक्ष प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा। शहर के माधव चौक, फिजिकल और पोहरी बस स्टैंड पर डिस्पले से परिणाम प्रदर्शित होगा।

