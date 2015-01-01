पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दाेनों पार्टियों में स्टार प्रचारक बेअसर:शिवराज-सिंधिया ने छर्च में सभा ली, यहां दोनों पोलिंग भाजपा हारी, सतनवाड़ा में पायलट आए पर चारों बूथों पर कांग्रेस पिछड़ी

शिवपुरी3 घंटे पहले
भाजपा के स्टार प्रचारक शिवराज सिंह चौहान और ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया।
  • पोहरी के झिरी में सीएम शिवराज सिंह की सभा हुई, चार में दो पर भाजपा और एक-एक पर बसपा-कांग्रेस आगे रही
  • नरवर में सिंधिया, गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा से लेकर प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा की सभा के बावजूद भाजपा 16 में से 15 पोलिंग हार गई

चुनाव नतीजे घाेषित होने के दूसरे दिन बुधवार को दोनों पार्टियों के पदाधिकारी और कार्यकर्ता पाेलिंगों पर हार व जीत के अंतर की वजह जानने में लगे रहे। दाेनाें विस सीटाें के नतीजाें से साफ है कि इस चुनाव में स्टार प्रचारक बेअसर रहे। पार्टी के बड़े नेताओं ने जहां सभा की वहां की पोलिंग पर अपने प्रत्याशी को नहीं जिता पाए।

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान और सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने छर्च में सभा ली। यहां की दोनों पोलिंग पर भाजपा पीछे और बसपा आगे रही। जबकि छर्च क्षेत्र की बिलौआ की दो में से एक पर बसपा व दूसरी पर कांग्रेस, मेहदेवा में बसपा, बागलौन व मेहलोनी में कांग्रेस आगे रही। यानी सभा स्थल व आसपास की पोलिंग पर भाजपा स्टार प्रचारकों का जादू नहीं चला।

इसी तरह कांग्रेस की बात करें तो सचिन पायलट ने सतनवाड़ा कलां की चार में से तीन पोलिंग पर भाजपा और एक पर बसपा आगे रही। जबकि कांग्रेस यहां पीछे रह गई। करैरा विधानसभा की बात करें तो नरवर में प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा, ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया, गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने सभाएं लीं। हालात यह रहे कि नरवर की 16 पोलिंग में जसमंत सिर्फ एक पर आगे, जबकि प्रागीलाल 15 पर आगे रहे हैं।

वहीं मगरौनी की छह पोलिंग में एक पर जसमंत और पांच पर प्रागीलाल आगे रहे। पोहरी के झिरी में सीएम शिवराज सिंह की सभा हुई। यहां चार में से दो पर भाजपा व पहली पर कांग्रेस और चौथी पर बसपा आगे रही। वहीं पोहरी की पांच में से तीन पर कांग्रेस व एक-एक पर भाजपा-बसपा आगे रहीं। पोहरी की कृष्णगंज की तीन में से दो पर भाजपा व एक पर कांग्रेस आगे।

बैराड़ में कमलनाथ की भी सभा, 17 में 12 भाजपा और पांच पर बसपा की बढ़त यानी कांग्रेस को एक भी नहीं
नगरीय क्षेत्र बैराड़ की 17 पोलिंग में 12 पर भाजपा और पांच पर बसपा की बढ़त रही। कांग्रेस यहां बुरी तरह पिछड़ गई। जबकि यहां कमलनाथ सभा लेकर गए थे। बैराड नगर के कालामढ़ में दस पोलिंग में सात पर भाजपा, तीन पर बसपा आगे रही। बैराड़ की तीन पोलिंग में दो भाजपा और एक बसपा, भदेरा की चार में से तीन पोलिंग पर भाजपा व एक पर बसपा आगे रही। वहीं गोवर्धन में नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर की सभा हुई, यहां बसपा पहले व भाजपा दूसरे स्थान पर रही। वहीं बसई में बसपा को एक भी वोट नहीं मिला, यहां भाजपा को 126 मिले।

करैरा : अमोलपठा में सीएम की सभा, फिर भी कांग्रेस आगे रही
अमोलपठा में सीएम शिवराज सिंह ने सभा ली। आमोलपठा की पांच पोलिंग पर 111-280, 61-307, 184-274, 88-288, 143-271 से कांग्रेस ने बढ़त ली। क्षेत्र की दूसरी पोलिंग उड़वाहा 212-349, राजगढ़ 193-415, 98-284, जयनगर 169-361, पारागढ़ 180-355 के अंतर से आगे रही।

करैरा : करही में भी सीएम शिवराज और सीहौर में सिंधिया की सभा, दोनों जगह भाजपा पिछड़ी
करही की तीनों पर 251-310, 181-255, 145-297 से प्रागीलाल की बढ़त रही। सीहौर में सिंधिया की सभा हुई, यहां छह पोलिंग 117-308, 189-325, 126-267, 156-216, 231-373, 207-494 से कांग्रेस की बढ़त रही।

करैरा की 29 पोलिंग पर कांग्रेस 25 और भारतीय जनता पार्टी 4 पर आगे रही
करैरा की 29 पोलिंग में से कांग्रेस 25 और भाजपा ने 4 पर बढ़त बनाई। वहीं दिनारा की बात करें तो नौ में से छह पर भाजपा और तीन पर कांग्रेस आगे रही। वहीं जसमंत अपने गांव छितरी की सभी पांचों पोलिंग पर 245-148, 239-221, 389-197, 234-173, 239-123 की वोटिंग से आगे रहे।

करैरा : इन गांवों में दो पोलिंग, भाजपा- कांग्रेस ने एक-एक जीत
कांकर, सहीड़ाकलां, वेरखेड़ा, बिल्हारीखुर्द, भासड़ाखुर्द, सुनारी, घसारही, टोरियाखुर्द, रौनीजा, मछावली, कारोठा, बैसोरोकला, सेमरा, डामरौनखुर्द, सलैया डामरौन, सेवड़ीकला, काली पहाड़ी और खडीचा गांव की दो-दो पोलिंग पर भाजपा-कांग्रेस ने एक-एक जीत हैं।

