अच्छी खबर:मूक बधिर पलक, प्रियांश अब सुन सकेंगे आवाज; सरकारी खर्च पर ब्रेन में इम्प्लांट होगी चिप, स्पीकर हियरिंग ऐड का काम करेगा

शिवपुरी6 घंटे पहले
जन्मजात मूक बधिर पलक और मुस्कान के मुख से उनके अभिभावक अब मम्मी-पापा की आवाज सुन सकेंगे ।इसके लिए इन दोनों बच्चों की ब्रेन में एक चिप लगाई जाएगी जिसके जरिए आउटर साइड में स्पीकर लगा होगा जो हियरिंग ऐड का काम करेगा। स्पीच थेरेपी मिलने के बाद इन दोनों बच्चों के माता-पिता पहली बार बच्चों के मुख से किलकारी के साथ मम्मी- पापा शब्द सुनेंगे।

बदरवास के दूरस्थ ग्राम पीरोंठ निवासी 4 वर्ष की मासूम पलक और शहर मे निवासरत ढाई वर्षीय प्रियांश जन्म जात गूंगे- बहरे हैं। अपनों की आवाज सुन और बोल सकें इसके लिए नवागत सीएमएचओ डॉ पवन जैन ने 13 लाख रुपए की राशि स्वीकृत कर सर्जरी कराने की अनुमति दी है। राष्ट्रीय बाल स्वास्थ्य कार्यक्रम के नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. संजय ऋषीश्वर ने बताया कि जिले में राष्ट्रीय बाल स्वास्थ्य कार्यक्रम अन्तर्गत प्रति वर्ष 300 से अधिक सर्जरी कराकर बच्चों को विभिन्न रोगों से मुक्त किया जा रहा है। इसके लिए जिले के आठों विकासखंडों में आयुष चिकित्सा अधिकारियों की नियुक्ति की गई है जो प्रतिदिन बच्चों की गांव-गांव जाकर स्क्रीनिंग कर रहे हैं।

ना बड़ी बहन को दीदी कह पाती न छोटी का नाम ले पाती पलक अब बोल और सुन सकेगी, परिजन के चेहरे पर चमक
पलक के पिता भरत सिंह जाटव ने बताया कि उनके तीन संतान है। तीनों ही पुत्री है। सबसे बड़ी और छोटी बेटी ने स्वस्थ जन्म लिया लेकिन मझली बेटी पलक बचपन से ही बोल सुन नहीं पाती। बदरवास सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र लेकर पहुंचे तो वहां आरबीएस के चिकित्सकों ने मुख्यमंत्री बाल श्रवण योजना की जानकारी प्रदान कर आवश्यक प्रक्रिया पूर्ण कराई। अब जिले के नवागत सीएमएचओ डॉ. पवन जैन ने 6 लाख 50 हजार रुपए सर्जरी करने स्वीकृत किए अब पलक की सर्जरी होगी और वह परिजनों की आवाज सुन सकेंगी।

मजदूर का बेटा प्रियांश सुन सकेगा अपनों की आवाज
प्रियांश के पिता मजदूर है। जो अपने दो बच्चे का पालन-पोषण बडी मुश्किल कर पा रहे है। ऐसे में बोल और सुन न पाने वाले बच्चे का इलाज कराना मुश्किल है। उन्हें भी 6 लाख 50 हजार रुपए स्वीकृति किए जिससे प्रियांश का उपचार निजी चिकित्सालय में किया जा सकेगा।

