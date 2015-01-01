पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:ड्यूटी जा रहे सिपाही की बाइक डिवाइडर से टकराई हुई मौत

शिवपुरी3 घंटे पहले
  • शुक्रवार को बारां जिले के कस्बा थाना क्षेत्र में हुआ हादसा
  • खनियांधाना थाना में पदस्थ था सिपाही

राजस्थान के कस्बा थाना के पास नेशनल हाईवे-27 पर सड़क हादसे में सिपाही की मौत हो गई। सिपाही शिवपुरी जिले के खनियांधाना थाने में पदस्थ था। सिपाही भगड़ियां भिलाला उप चुनाव ड्यूटी के बाद घर चला गया था और शुक्रवार को बाइक से लौट रहा था। तभी रास्ते में बाइक अनियंत्रित होकर डिवाइडर से टकराने से हादसा हुआ।

जानकारी के मुताबिक शिवपुरी जिले के खनियांधाना थाने में पदस्थ सिपाही भगड़ियां भिलाला पुत्र खुमसिंह भिलाला निवासी ग्राम छिकारी थाना फतेहगढ़ जिला गुना की शुक्रवार को सड़क हादसे में मौत हो गई है। सिपाही भगडियां भिलाला की उप चुनाव में ड्यूटी थी और मतदान हो जाने के बाद वह दो दिन के लिए अपने घर चला गया था। शुक्रवार को वह वापस ड्यूटी पर लौटकर आ रहा था।

राजस्थान के बारां जिले के कस्बाथाना के नजदीक एनएच-27 पर छैला वाले हनुमान मंदिर के पास उनकी बाइक अनियंत्रित होकर लोहे के डिवाइडर से टकरा गई। हादसे में सिपाही की घटना स्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। सूचना मिलने पर कस्बाथाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और परिजन व सिपाही के पदस्थी थाने में सूचना दी। पीएम के लिए शव शाहबाद भेजा गया, जहां पीएम के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया है।

