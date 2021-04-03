पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रायशुमारी:पर्यवेक्षक पूछ रहे-पहले चुनाव लड़ा या सीधे अध्यक्ष पद चाहते हो, सामाजिक गणित क्या है

शिवपुरी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बदरवास चुनाव लड़ने के इच्छुक प्रत्याशियों के बीच रायशुमारी करते कांग्रेस नेता। - Dainik Bhaskar
बदरवास चुनाव लड़ने के इच्छुक प्रत्याशियों के बीच रायशुमारी करते कांग्रेस नेता।
  • बदरवास और करैरा में कांग्रेस ने की नगरीय निकाय प्रत्याशियों से बातचीत, परखी हकीकत

आपने कभी पहले कोई चुनाव लड़ा है या सीधे अध्यक्षी के लिए ताल ठोक रहे हैं। आपका सामाजिक गणित क्या है। यह सवाल रायशुमारी के दौरान कांग्रेस के पर्यवेक्षक दावेदारी कर रहे प्रत्याशियों से पूछ रहे हैं। पर्यवेक्षकों ने बदरवास और करैरा में बैठक लेकर प्रत्याशी और संगठन नेताओं से कई सवाल किए। नगरीय निकाय प्रत्याशियों के लिए रायशुमारी अब जिले में शेष बचे केंद्रों पर जिला कांग्रेस द्वारा नियुक्त सर्वे टीम के साथ पर्यवेक्षक करेंगे। खास बात यह है कि कांग्रेस ने नगरीय निकाय की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है, लेकिन सत्ताधारी दल भाजपा प्रदेश नेतृत्व से हरी झंडी मिलने के इंतजार में है। उम्मीदवारों से सवालों का फॉर्मेट प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी से भेजा गया है।

जिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्रीप्रकाश शर्मा ने बताया कि प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी से मिले दिशा निर्देश के बाद जिले भर के लिए हमने जिला स्तर से सर्वे टीम गठित की है। और इसके साथ ही पर्यवेक्षक भी नियुक्त हुए हैं, जिन्हें पीसीसी ने नियुक्त किया है। यह पर्यवेक्षक सर्वे टीम और स्थानीय ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष रायशुमारी करके वहां से नाम जिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष को भेजेंगे और फिर इन नामों में से एक नाम फाइनल कर प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी को भेजा जाएगा।

फिलहाल जो कार्यक्रम नगरीय निकाय चुनाव को लेकर आया है वह यही है। और इसके तहत हमने बदरवास और करैरा में कांग्रेस कमेटी की बैठक आयोजित कर दावेदार प्रत्याशियों से रायशुमारी कर ली है। राय शुमारी के दौरान ना केवल पर्यवेक्षक, आवेदक प्रत्याशी की योग्यता पूछ रहे हैं वरन उनका राजनीतिक बैकग्राउंड क्या है। कभी वह किसी पद के लिए चुनाव लड़े या नहीं। उनका सामाजिक और जातिगत समीकरण क्या है, इन सब जानकारियों को भी जुटा रहे हैं।

बदरवास एससी आरक्षित सीट यहां से पूर्व डीएसपी और एक अन्य दावेदार: कांग्रेस सूत्रों की माने तो बदरवास में आयोजित हुई कांग्रेस की पर्यवेक्षक बैठक में पीसीसी से नियुक्त पर्यवेक्षक दशरथ सिंह रघुवंशी और ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष राजकुमार सिंह यादव मौजूद थे। जिनके नेतृत्व में एक बैठक आयोजित हुई और प्रत्याशियों तथा पार्टी नेताओं से पर्यवेक्षक ने चर्चा की। इस दौरान सेवानिवृत्त डीएसपी नरेंद्र आर्य और कांग्रेस के पदाधिकारी अर्जुन इकलोदिया का नाम सामने आया उन्होंने अपनी दावेदारी नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष के लिए जताई। हालांकि कुछ और नाम भी सामने आए लेकिन उनका खुलासा नहीं हो सका।

वहीं भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष राजू बाथम ने बताया कि हमारा संगठन तो जमीनी स्तर पर काम करता है और मजबूत है। हमें प्रदेश नेतृत्व से इशारा मिलने की देर है। इसके बाद आगे की रणनीति बन जाएगी।

करैरा में महिला सीट इस वजह से महिला नेतृत्व दावेदार
करैरा में नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष का पद महिला के लिए आरक्षित है, इसलिए सामान्य वर्ग के साथ हर वर्ग की महिलाओं को दावेदारी सामने आ रही है। यहां नियुक्त पर्यवेक्षक अशोक दांगी और ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष बीपी श्रीवास्तव के नेतृत्व में आयोजित हुई बैठक के दौरान जिन महिला नेताओं के नाम सामने आए उनमें दीप्ति भार्गव, गीता दुबे, दमयंती मिश्रा, संगीता खत्री, और ललिता का नाम सामने आया।

इन महिलाओं से पर्यवेक्षक ने इनके बैकग्राउंड पूछा और जातिगत आंकड़ा भी जाना। इसके बाद इन सभी नामों को पर्यवेक्षक ने जिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष को सौंप दिया। अब माना जा रहा है कि जिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष वहां के ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष और पर्यवेक्षक से आए नामों की फिर से अपने स्तर से रायशुमारी कर तय किया हुआ कोई एक नाम पीसीसी को भेजेंगे ताकि वहां से मिले निर्देशों का भी पालन हो सके।

15 तक रायशुमारी काम काम पूरा हो जाएगा
पीसीसी से निर्देश मिलने के बाद हमने बदरवास और करैरा में रायशुमारी कराई। अन्य जगह भी हम 6 फरवरी के बाद राजशुमारी करेंगे। 15 फरवरी तक हमारे रायशुमारी का काम पूरा हो जाएगा और इसके बाद हम पेनल द्वारा तय किए नाम को प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी को भेज देंगे।
श्रीप्रकाश शर्मा, जिला अध्यक्ष कांग्रेस शिवपुरी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें