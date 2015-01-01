पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जीत का जश्न:मतगणना स्थल पर सुबह 9 बजे से ही डट गए प्रत्याशियों के समर्थक, दिनभर दिखा उत्साह

शिवपुरी42 मिनट पहले
शिवपुरी। साइंस कॉलेज के पास जैसे ही सुबह 9 बजे डाक मत पत्र के रुझान आने शुरु हुए वैसे ही परशुराम चौराहे पर लोगों की भीड उमडी, शहर के युवा और ग्रामीण लोग यहां आए वरन दोनों विधानसभा के प्रत्याशियों के समर्थक भी रहे जिसके चलते सुबह 9 बजे से रात 7 बजे तक यहां हूजूम लगा रहा।
  • एकमात्र महिला कांग्रेस नेत्री मतगणना स्थल पर पहुंची, बोलीं- यह खुशी का क्षण

मतगणना स्थल पर शाम को एक मात्र महिला कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष इंदू जैन अपनी एक सहयोगी महिला कांग्रेस के साथ मतगणना स्थल साइंस कालेज के पास पहुंची तो करैरा के प्रत्याशी प्रागीलाल जाटव के समर्थकों ने उनके हाथ में कांगेस का ध्वज दिया और फिर जोरदार नारेबाजी इन कार्यकर्ताओं ने कांग्रेस के लिए की।

करैरा के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से आए लोग बोले- परिणाम भाजपा प्रत्याशी के व्यवहार का
करैरा के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से मतगणना स्थल पर रुझान जानने आए ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि करैरा में प्रागीलाल की जीत इसलिए हो रही है कि क्योंकि उसका व्यवहार विनम्र हैं जबकि भाजपा प्रत्याशी का व्यवहार ग्रामीणों के प्रति सही नहीं रहा इस वजह से जनता ने उन्हे सबक सिखा दिया।

छितरी से आई महिला बोली- हमने जिसको वोट दिया वह जीता कि नहीं यह देखना है
चुनावी रुझान जानने के लिए जहां पुरुषों में गजब का उत्साह था वहीं महिलाएं भी इससे अछूती नहीं रहीं, एक मात्र महिला ग्रामीण क्षेत्र छितरी से सिर्फ मतगणना सुनने आई और पूछने पर बोली कि हम तो यहां जिसे हमने वोट दिया है उसको जीत मिली कि नहीं यह देखने आए हैं। रिजल्ट जानकर ही जाएंगे। कुल मिलाकर 8 घंटे तक महिला परिणाम का इंतजार करते पुरुषों के साथ नजर आई। खास बात यह रही कि वह पूरे समय परशुराम चौराहे की रैलिंग पर बैठी नजर आई।

पूर्व जनपद अध्यक्ष रामकली बोलीं- संजो जाटव फुलझड़ी निकली

मतगणना केंद्र के बाहर रुझान सुनने आईं भाजपा नेत्री और पूर्व जनपद अध्यक्ष रामकली चौधरी बोलीं कि पोहरी में कांग्रेस का प्रचार करने नेत्री संजो जाटव आईं। लेकिन उनका जादू चला नहीं वह फुलझडी की तरह निकली। जैसे फुलझडी थेाडी देर चलकर फिर रोशनी नहीं कर सकती ऐसे ही किसी भी मतदान केंद्र पर उनके आगमन पर लोग उन्हे सुनने तो आए लेकिन वह अपना असर दिखा नहीं सकी। उन्होने यह भी कहा कि इस जीत के साथ ही सुरेश राठखेडा अभी प्रदेश में राज्य मंत्री थे और अब उनका केडर केबिनेट मंत्री का हो जाएगा।

कांग्रेस कार्यालय पर न खुशी न गम, करैरा जीती, पोहरी हारी
कांग्रेस कार्यालय पर परिणाम घोषित होने के बाद शाम को न तो कार्यकर्ताओं में ज्यादा खुशी देखने मिली और और न ही पूरी तरह से गमगीन मुद्रा में वह नजर आए। जिलाध्यक्ष पंडित श्रीप्रकाश शर्मा से जब पूछा गया कि आखिर पोहरी में क्या कमी रह गई और करैरा में क्या मजबूत पक्ष रहा तो वह बोले कि करैरा से प्रागीलाल की जीत बडे अंतर से इसलिए हुई क्योंकि वह विनम्र थे, गरीब थे और जनता के सीधे संपर्क में थे। फिर पोहरी क्यों हारे तो इसके जबाब में वह बोले कि करैरा में जितनी अधिक लीड हमने ली वह बहुत अच्छी है। लेकिन पोहरी में हम तीसरे नंबर पर पहुंच गए अब कार्यकर्ताओं से रायशुमारी कर इस बडी हार के कारण जानेंगे।

राठखेड़ा को निर्णायक बढ़त मिलते ही सिर पर चुनरी डाल समर्थक नाचे

12 वे राउंड में जैसे ही पोहरी से सुरेश धाकड को निर्णायक जीत की बढत मिली तो सिर पर चुनरी डालकर और हाथों में झंडा लहराकर कार्यकर्ता नाचने लगे। इस दौरान रंग और अबीर को भी उडाया गया। और भाजपा समर्थकों ने जमकर डांस किया।

चना जोर गरम: 4 थाल 3 घंटे में बिके

मतगणना केंद्र के बाहर चना जोर गरम वाले बबलू ने तीन घंटे में 4 थाल चना बेचा। उसका कहना था कि पिछले चुनाव में भी उसने एक ही दिन में महीने भर की कमाई की थी और आज भी ऐसा हुआ। करैरा और पोहरी के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से आए लोगों ने चना जोर गरम का जमकर आनंद लिया।

प्रागीलाल के नाबालिग नाती बोले-हमने बहुत मेहनत की, दादा जीते
करैरा के कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार प्रागीलाल जाटव के नाती मोनू और अभिषेक 15 वर्ष भी गांव वालों के साथ पिकअप में बैठकर मतगणना सुनने आए और उन्होने कहा कि पहले 20 दिन हमने खूब प्रचार में घर घर गए और फिर लोगों ने आज आशीर्वाद दे ही दिया।ग्राम कैरुआ निवासी लटूरी राम जाटव 75 साल ने बताया कि हर चुनाव में मैने मतगणना स्थल पर पहुंचकर मतगणना सुनी है लेकिन यह पहला अवसर है जब माइक ही नहीं लगाए गए। इन सब के चलते कुछ सुनाई नहीं दिया ।

