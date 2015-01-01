पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:एक महीने में 10 हजार घरों में सर्वे, टीबी के 110 मरीज मिले

शिवपुरी3 घंटे पहले
स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने 20 सितंबर से 20 अक्टूबर के बीच सहरिया एवं मलिन बस्तियों में कुल 10479 घरों का सर्वे कराया है। इस सर्वे के दौरान टीबी के 110 नए मरीज मिले हैं। राष्ट्रीय क्षय उन्मूलन कार्यक्रम में स्वास्थ्य विभाग इस बार पब्लिक प्राईवेट सपोर्ट एजेंसी मदद लेने जा रहा है। प्रत्येक घर का सर्वे कराकर टीबी का मरीज पाए जाने पर घर के सभी सदस्यों की कॉन्टेक्ट ट्रेसिंग की जाएगी।

राष्ट्रीय क्षय उन्मूलन कार्यक्रम 2025 तक तक चलेगी। टीबी उन्मूलन में पब्लिक प्राईवेट सपोर्ट एजेंसी (पीपीएसए) की भूमिका के संबंध में शुक्रवार को बैठक आयोजित की गई। बैठक में डॉ आशीष व्यास ने बताया कि 20 सितंबर से 20 अक्टूबर तक सहरिया एवं मलिन बस्तियों में कुल 10479 घरों का सर्वे कार्य कराया गया है।

इस दौरान 110 नए टीबी मरीज खोजे गए हैं। इन मरीजों को डोट्स (टीबी) की दवा प्रारंभ की गई एवं पूरे जिले में 10 आउटरीच के कैंप के माध्यम से 370 टीबी के संभावित मरीजों का परीक्षण किया, जिसमें 9 मरीजों को इलाज पर रखा गया। चौपाल पर चर्चा कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत ग्राम सड़, कलोथरा, बाघलौन, कमलागंज, ग्राम ढेकुआ में विभिन्न जन-जागरुकता गतिविधियों का आयोजन किया।

टीबी बीमारी खत्म करने के लिए सरकार ने निक्षय पोषण योजना प्रारंभ की है। डॉ. व्यास ने बताया कि सभी नोटिफाईड प्राईवेट एवं शासकीय टीबी मरीजों को 500 रुपए के मान से तीन हजार रुपए 6 माह में प्रदान किए जाते हैं। जिले में स्थापित सभी सामुदायिक अस्पताल और डीएमसी पर टीबी की जांच एवं इलाज की निःशुल्क सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जा रही है।

