मारपीट:स्कूल से लौटे शिक्षक को चप्पलों से पीटा, जान से मारने की धमकी दी

शिवपुरी13 घंटे पहले
सिरसौद थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम माड़नखेड़ी (खेरिया) में स्कूल से लौटकर आए सरकारी शिक्षक की गांव के लाेगाें ने सार्वजनिक स्थान पर जूता-चप्पलों से मारपीट कर दी है। उसके बाद आराेपी जान से मारने की धमकी दे रहे हैं। फरियादी की रिपोर्ट पर पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है। रोशनलाल कुशवाह (47) पुत्र बाबूलाल कुशवाह निवासी माडनखेड़ी का आरोप है कि मैं शासकीय प्राथमिक विद्यालय गड़रियापुरा में पदस्थ हूं और स्कूल में मोहल्ला कक्षाएं लगाकर अपने गांव लौट रहा था। तभी माड़नखेड़ी में हनुमान मंदिर के पास हिमाचल, कम्मा बाई रावत ने मुझे रंजिश के चलते चप्पलों से पीटा। एसआई सुनील सिंह का कहना है कि आरोपियों को जल्द गिरफ्तार कर लेंगे।

