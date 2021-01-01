पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:काेराेना संक्रमित घटने से जिला अस्पताल का 150 बिस्तर का आईसाेलेशन वार्ड बंद हाेगा, सामान्य मरीज भर्ती हो सकेंगे

शिवपुरीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वैक्सीनेशन शुरू हाेने और काेराेना मरीज घटने से अब संक्रमितों को होम आइसोलेशन में रखेंगे
  • गंभीर मरीजों के लिए तीस बिस्तर का कोविड आईसीयू चालू रहेगा

कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस घटने से जिला अस्पताल शिवपुरी में 150 बिस्तर का आइसोलेशन वार्ड अब बंद करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। आइसोलेशन वार्ड के पलंग अब फिर से सामान्य मरीजों के लिए उपलब्ध कराए जाएंगे। आइसोलेशन वार्ड से पहले यहां पर मेडिकल वार्ड था। शिवपुरी जिले में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या काफी कम रह जाने की वजह से राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन ने गुरुवार को पत्र जारी कर निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं।

एक सप्ताह की सैंपल रिपोर्ट पर नजर डालें तो जिले में कुल 9 कोरोना मरीज मरीज सामने आए हैं। वर्तमान में एक्टिव केस भी मात्र 14 रह गए हैं जो सितंबर और अक्टूबर में 200 के पास पहुंच गए थे। कोरोना संक्रमण घटने की वजह से राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन ने आइसोलेशन वार्ड बंद करने का निर्णय लेते हुए आदेश जारी किया है। जिला अस्पताल शिवपुरी में 150 बिस्तर का आइसोलेशन वार्ड बनाया था, जहां मरीज बहुत कम रह गए। 150 बिस्तर का आइसोलेशन वार्ड बंद करके मेडिसिन मरीजों को शिफ्ट किया जाएगा। अभी पांच मंजिला इमारत में मेडिकल वार्ड संचालित किया जा रहा है।

30 बेड का कोविड आईसीयू चालू रहेगा
जिला अस्पताल में कोविड आईसीयू फिलहाल चालू रखा जाएगा। यदि मेडिकल कॉलेज शिवपुरी का आईसीयू चालू हो जाता तो जिला अस्पताल का कोविड आईसीयू भी बंद हो जाता। मेडिकल कॉलेज का आईसीयू मार्च के आसपास प्रारंभ होने की संभावना अधिकारियों द्वारा जताई जा रही है।

एमबीबीएस, पीजीएमओ 28 फरवरी तक सेवा देंगे
राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन ने आदेश के अनुसार एमबीबीएस डॉक्टर, पीजीएमओ 28 फरवरी तक अस्थाई रूप तक सेवाएं दे सकेंगे। वहीं अस्पतालों में पहले से संचालित फीवर क्लीनिक क्रियाशील रहेंगे। सुबह 9 से शाम 4 बजे तक संचालित रहेंगे। फीवर क्लीनिक 10 से अधिक सैंपल हर दिन लिए जा रहे हैं, उन संस्थाओं में एक आयुष चिकित्सक व एक लैब टेक्नीशियन 28 फरवरी तक अस्थाई रूप से जारी रखे जाएंगे। जहां 10 से कम सैंपल लिए जा रहे हैं वहां एक लैब टेक्नीशियन अस्थाई रूप से रखने की अनुमति दी है। स्टाफ नर्स, वार्डब्वॉय, सपोर्ट स्टाफ को निरंतर रखने की अनुमति समाप्त कर दी है।

150 बेड का आइसोलेशन वार्ड बंद कर रहे हैं
कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस कम होने से जिला अस्पताल शिवपुरी में 150 बेड का आइसोलेशन वार्ड बंद कर रहे हैं। नए मरीज होम आइसोलेशन में ही रहेंगे। हालांकि 30 बिस्तर का कोविड आईसीयू अभी चालू रहेगा।
डॉ एएल शर्मा, सीएमएचओ, स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण विभाग जिला शिवपुरी

अब फिर से सामान्य मरीजों को भर्ती किया जाएगा
आइसोलेशन वार्ड बंद होने से फिर से सामान्य मरीजों को भर्ती करेंगे। अभी पांच मंजिला इमारत में मेडिकल वार्ड संचालित है।
डॉ पीके खरे, सिविल सर्जन, जिला अस्पताल शिवपुरी

