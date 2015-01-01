पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Shivpuri
  • The ABVP Blew The Effigy Of Uddhav Thackeray For The Second Time; ABVP Demands Dismissal Of Maharashtra Government Over Arnab's Arrest

विरोध:अभाविप ने उद्धव ठाकरे का दूसरी बार पुतला फूंका; अर्नब की गिरफ्तारी को लेकर अभाविप ने महाराष्ट्र सरकार बर्खास्त करने की मांग की

शिवपुरी43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अभाविप द्वारा माधव चौक पर महाराष्ट्र सरकार का पुतला जताले हुए।

अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद इकाई शिवपुरी ने तीन दिन में उद्धव ठाकरे का दूसरी बार पुतला फूंका है। माधव चौक चौराहा शिवपुरी पर विरोध प्रदर्शन कर अर्नब गोस्वामी पर कार्रवाई कराने वाली महाराष्ट्र सरकार को बर्खास्त करने की मांग अभाविप छात्रों ने की है।

जिला संयोजक मयंक राठौर ने बताया कि अर्नब गोस्वामी पर कार्रवाई कर जिस प्रकार महाराष्ट्र में लोकतंत्र के चौथे स्तंभ मीडिया पर हमला किया जा रहा है, वह बहुत ही निंदनीय है। अर्नब गोस्वामी जो सदैव राष्ट्र के मुद्दे उठाते आ रहे हैं, लेकिन यह मुद्दे कहीं न कहीं उद्धव ठाकरे को बुरे लगते हैं। रिपब्लिक मीडिया नेटवर्क के एडिटर इन चीफ को बिना वारंट के द्वेष रखते हुए गिरफ्तार किया है।

अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद इसका पूरजोर विरोध करती है। उनके 7 साल के बच्चे और पत्नी दोनों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करना महाराष्ट्र सरकार की ओछी मानसिकता को दर्शाता है। अभाविप राष्ट्रपति से मांग करती है कि महाराष्ट्र सरकार को तुरंत बर्खास्त किया जाए। पुतला दहन में वेदांश सविता, राहुल पड़रिया, संकल्प जैन, प्रद्युम्न गोस्वामी, विवेक धाकड़, अविनाश समाधिया, सचिन सारस्वत, दीपा जाटव, सौम्या भार्गव, रत्नेश तिवारी, प्रियांश दुबे, दीपाली सेन, आरती परिहार, वृन्दावन धाकड़, पार्थ नरवरिया, अदित्य राठौर आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें