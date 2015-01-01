पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:लोगों की सुनवाई न होने से नाराज मंत्री बोलीं- जेई खोड़ को तुरंत बदलो, डीई पिछोर पर कार्रवाई करो

शिवपुरीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोरोना वैक्सीन रखने रेफ्रिजेरेटर यूनिट के शुभारंभ पर चर्चा करतीं मंत्री।
  • शिकायतों पर कार्रवाई न करना बिजली अधिकारियों को पड़ा महंगा, अब होगी कार्रवाई

आपके यहां ऐसे भी बिजली अधिकारी हैं जो न ग्रामीणों की समस्याओं का समाधान कर रहे न शिकायतों को उन्हें जवाब दे रहे हैं। ऐसे लापरवाह अधिकारियों पर आप कार्रवाई करिए। जेई खोड़ एचआर पटेल को तत्काल हटाएं। पिछोर डीई आरएस स्वर्णकार और बड़ाैदी के जेई एमएस कुर्रेशी को कारण बताओं नोटिस दें। यह बात खेल मंत्री यशोधरा राजे सिंधिया ने बिजली कंपनी के एसई पीआर पाराशर से कही। इस पर पाराशर बाेले- आज ही कार्रवाई करूंगा।

कलेक्टोरेट परिसर में शुक्रवार को समीक्षा बैठक के दौरान प्रदेश की खेल मंत्री यशोधरा राजे सिंधिया ने ग्रामीणों की शिकायतों पर कार्रवाई न करने पर बिजली कंपनी के अधिकारियाें काे आड़े हाथाें लिया। वहीं पीडब्ल्यूडी के कार्यपालन यंत्री बीएस गुर्जर से पूछा कि कमलागंज से गुरुद्वारा रोड के बिजली पोल को आखिर अब तक क्यों शिफ्ट नहीं किया गया। इसके जवाब में ईई गुर्जर बोले कि हमें बिजली कंपनी से अनुमति लेनी थी, इस वजह से देरी हुई, तभी बिजली कंपनी के एसई पाराशर ने कहा कि हमने तो इनको कहा है कि आप करते जाइए, हमें बताते जाइए कि कहां-कहां से आप पोल शिफ्ट कर रहे हैं।

इसके बाद मंत्री ने पीडब्लूडी ईई गुर्जर को निर्देश दिए कि अब आपका कोई भी बहाना नहीं चलेगा। आप कान खोलकर सुन लीजिए, आज शुक्रवार है और अगले शुक्रवार तक पोल शिफ्टिंग का काम पूरा कर दीजिए। निगरानी के लिए उन्होंने कलेक्टर अक्षय कुमार सिंह को भी विशेष रूप से कहा। यदि पोल शिफ्टिंग का काम एक सप्ताह में पूरा हो जाता है तो इससे रोड बनने में आसानी होगी।

15 दिन में संजीवनी क्लीनिक खोलने के दिए निर्देश
बैठक के दौरान उन्होंने आयुष्मान भारत योजना के तहत कार्ड वितरण, संजीवनी क्लीनिक की समीक्षा की। सीएमएचओ डॉ. एएल शर्मा ने बताया कि शहर में ठकुरपुरा, मनियर और नीलघर चौराहा क्षेत्र में संजीवनी क्लीनिक शुरू करना है। हम जल्द ही इन्हें शुरू कर देंगे। इस पर मंत्री ने कहा कि यह काम 15 दिन में शुरू हो जाना चाहिए।
मंत्री ने आयुष्मान भारत योजना के तहत बनाए जा रहे आयुष्मान कार्ड की समीक्षा कर कहा कि पूरे प्रदेश में हमारे जिले का काम धीमा हैं। ऐसा क्यों? सीएमएचओ ने बताया कि जिले में 11 लाख 89 हजार से अधिक हितग्राही चिह्नित हैं। इनमें से 20 फीसदी लोगों के ही पंजीयन हुए हैं। इस पर मंत्री ने बीएमओ और सीएचसी को जोड़कर अभियान में तेजी लाने के निर्देश दिए।
हमें सर्व सुविधायुक्त मेडिकल काॅलेज बनाना है: मेडिकल कॉलेज का निरीक्षण कर मंत्री ने डायलिसिस यूनिट शुरू करने करने काे लेकर पूछा ताे कॉलेज डीन ईला गुजारिया ने कहा कि एक्सटेंशन में इसका प्लान है। इस पर मंत्री ने कहा कि हमें सर्व सुविधायुक्त मेडिकल कॉलेज बनाना है। उन्हाेंने कलेक्टर अक्षय कुमार सिंह को सीएमएचओ के साथ बैठकर मेडिकल कॉलेज में उपचार सुविधा को बेहतर बनाने के निर्देश दिए।

काेरोना वैक्सीन रखने के लिए रेफ्रिजरेटर यूनिट का शुभारंभ
सीएमएचओ कार्यालय में मंत्री ने 1.50 लाख कोरोना वैक्सीन रखने के लिए रेफ्रिजरेटर यूनिट का भी शुभारंभ किया। इस वैक्सीन स्टोर में वैक्सीन की कोल्ड चेन मेंटेन रहेगी। इसे ई-बिल एप से भी जोड़ा गया है जिससे इसकी सही निगरानी होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें