अनदेखी:सहारा इंडिया प्रमुख और नवचेतन सोसायटी संस्थापक की गिरफ्तारी तो दूर केस दर्ज करके जांच तक पूरी नहीं

शिवपुरी3 घंटे पहले
  • चिटफंड कंपनियों के मामलों में शासन सख्ती बरतने की बात कह रहा है, पुलिस केस दर्ज करने के बाद रुचि नहीं दिखा रही

चिटफंड मामले में पुलिस ने दो मुकदमे दर्ज किए हैं। केस दर्ज करने के बाद सहारा इंडिया प्रमुख और नवचेतन सोसायटी संस्थापक की गिरफ्तारी तो दूर अभी तक पुलिस विवेचना तक पूरी नहीं कर पाई। केस दर्ज होने के बाद लोगों को उम्मीद थी कि जल्द ही जिम्मेदार पुलिस के शिकंजे में होंगे और न्यायालय के माध्यम से उनकी मेहनत की कमाई वापस मिल जाएगी, लेकिन पुलिस अधिकारियों द्वारा रुचि नहीं दिखाने की वजह से लोगों की उम्मीद पर पानी फिरता दिखाई दे रहा है।

जमापूंजी फंसा चुके दिलीप जैन का कहना है कि सहारा इंडिया प्रमुख सहित अन्य जिम्मेदारों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज करा चुके हैं। इसके बाद कई बार पुलिस अधिकारियों से गुहार लगा चुके हैं। अभी तक पुलिस ने विवेचना तक पूरी नहीं की है। इसी कारण जिम्मेदारों की दो महीने में कोई गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो पाई है। वहीं नवचेनता सोसायटी संस्थापक के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कराने वाले पीड़ित विनोद पुरी का कहना है कि केस दर्ज करने के बाद पुलिस आगे कोई प्रभावी कार्रवाई नहीं कर रही है। चार महीने बीत जाने के बाद स्थिति जस की तस है। यदि पुलिस रुचि दिखाए तो उन्हें जल्द न्याय मिलने की उम्मीद है।

गरीबों की कमाई से चिटफंड माफिया ने आलीशान फार्म हाउस खरीदा: नवचेतन एग्रीकल्चरल एंड मार्केटिंग को-ऑपरेटिव सोसायटी संस्थापक ने गरीबों से चिटफंड के रूप में करोड़ों जमा करा लिए। मौका पाकर शिवपुरी के नजदीक ही आलीशान फार्म हाउस खरीद लिया है। शिवपुरी में होने के बावजूद भी पुलिस प्रभावी कार्रवाई नहीं कर पा रही है।

सहारा इंडिया प्रमुख सहित इन लोगों पर केस दर्ज है
सिटी कोतवाली थाना पुलिस ने 25 सितंबर को सहारा इंडिया प्रमुख सुब्रत राय लखनऊ, उप प्रबंधक ओपी श्रीवास्तव लखनऊ, टेरेटरी हेड बीके श्रीवास्तव बनारस, एरिया मैनेजर रतन कुमार श्रीवास्तव इंदौर, जूनियर मैनेजर देवेंद्र सक्सेना इंदौर, रीजनल मैनेजर माधवसिंह लश्कर ग्वालियर और शाखा प्रबंधक नदीम अहमद शिवपुरी के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया है, लेकिन मामले में अभी तक जांच ही पूरी नहीं हो पाई है।

नवचेतन सोसायटी के इन लोगों पर मुकदमा दर्ज है
सिटी कोतवाली थाने में पुलिस ने 22 जुलाई 2020 को नवकेतन एग्रीकल्चरल एंड मार्केटिंग को-ऑपरेटिव सोसायटी के संस्थापक दिनेश कुमार सिंह उर्फ डीके सहित उसके दो अन्य साथियों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज हुए चार महीने का समय हो चुका है। इसके बाद भी पुलिस ने प्रभावी कार्रवाई नहीं की है। बता दें कि शिवपुरी के अलावा भिंड, मुरैना, ग्वालियर में भी इस सोसायटी की शाखाएं खोलकर लोगों को लालच देकर मोटी रकम ऐंठी गई है।

नए साल से पहले विवेचना पूरी कर लेंगे
दोनों मामलों में विवेचना जारी है। बैंक संबंधी जानकारी जुटा रहे हैं। चुनाव की वजह से जांच प्रभावित हो गई थी। हालांकि नए साल से पहले विवेचना पूरी कर लेंगे। आरोपियों की जल्द गिरफ्तारी होगी।
बादाम सिंह यादव, टीआई, सिटी कोतवाली थाना शिवपुरी

