खेती-किसानी:ठंडक होते ही किसानों ने शुरू की गेहूं-चना की बोवनी

बैराड़-पोहरी3 घंटे पहले
  • भूजलस्तर गिरने से गेहूं कम, चना ज्यादा कर रहे किसान, गेहूं उत्पादन में आएगी कमी

मौसम में आए बदलाव के बाद सुबह शाम हुई ठंडक को देखते हुए किसानों ने इलाके में गेहूं, चना की बोवनी का काम शुरू कर दिया है। किसानों का मानना है कि दिवाली निकलते ही मौसम में ठंडक होने से बोवनी व अंकुरित फसलों के लिए ये सर्दी अच्छी मानी जाती है। इसलिए किसानों ने गेहूं, चना की फसलों की बोवाई शुरू कर दी है। अक्टूबर के अंत में तापमान में आई गिरावट के साथ सुबह के समय पड़ने वाली ओस से मौसम में घुली सर्दी को देखते हुए किसानों का इलाके में चना की बोवनी का काम रफ्तार पकड़ गया है।

सबात यह है कि वाटर लेवल कम होने से किसानों को ट्यूबवेल बंद होने का डर है। इसलिए किसान इब बार गेहूं कम चना की फसल ज्यादा कर रहे हैं। इससे गेहूं के उत्पादन पर असर पडेगा।

खेतों में देखे जा रहे है बैल और ट्रैक्टर: खेतों में जगह-जगह ट्रैक्टर और बैलों की सहायता से बीज डालते देखे जा रहे हैं। इलाके में चना की बोवनी का काम शुरू हो गया है। बताया जाता है कि दिवाली बाद की फसल में रोग कम लगता है। इससे उत्पादन पर कोई असर नहीं पड़ता है।

बोवनी के लिए मौसम अच्छा
कृषि विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार तापमान 33 डिग्री सेल्सियस आते ही बोवनी के लिए माहौल पूरी तरह अनुकूल हो गया है और जन खेतों में बीज अंकुरित होने के लिए मौसम अभी ठीक है। ऐसे किसान बिना समय गंवाए बोवनी का काम निपटा लें। देश के कई हिस्सों में हो रही बारिश के असर से अंचल में तापमान में गिरावट आने से मौसम बोवनी के अनुकूल बना है। पिछले सप्ताह तक तापमान का पारा 38 से 41 के बीच टिका हुआ था।

कृषि विभाग ने जिले में जिले में चना का 86 हजार हेक्टेयर तो गेहूं का 3 लाख 12 हजार 12 हेक्टेयर बोवनी का लक्ष्य रखा गय है। पोहरी क्षेत्र में इस बार चना की बोवनी का काम एक पखवाड़े लेट हुआ है। नगर हमें पानी पहुंचने और तापमान गिरने से इलाके में किसान चना की बोवनी में व्यस्त हो गए हैं।

