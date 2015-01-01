पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पिपरसमां फोरलेन बायपास पर हादसा:पूर्व सरपंच के बेटे को कंटेनर ने कुचला, इसी जगह 9 माह पहले हादसे में हुई थी मां की मौत

शिवपुरी3 घंटे पहले
  • नौ दिन पहले भी कंटेनर की चपेट में आने से युवक की चली गई थी जान
  • एक ओर से ही निकल रहे तेज रफ्तार वाहन क्योंकि दूसरी ओर की रोड खराब, रेडियम वाले शाइन बाेर्ड-डायवर्सन बोर्ड तक नहीं

पिपरसमां फोरलेन बायपास चौराहे पर शनिवार को कंटेनर ने पूर्व सरपंच के स्कूटर सवार 19 साल के बेटे अभिषेक सिंह राजावत को कुचल दिया। उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई है। युवक महामृत्युंजय जाप के हवन-पूजन कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने के लिए अपने गांव पडौदा जा रहा था। खास बात यह है कि नौ महीने पहले 12 तारीख को ही हाईवे पर इसी जगह हुए हादसे में उसकी मां मालती की जान गई थी, उसी जगह अब बेटे की भी हादसे में ही जान चली गई।

जानकारी के मुताबिक अभिषेक (19) पुत्र परमाल सिंह राजावत निवासी बीज गोदाम के पीछे मनियर शनिवार की सुबह 10.30 बजे स्कूटर से पड़ौदा गांव जाने के लिए निकला। पिपरसमां फोरलेन बायपास चौराहे पर सुबह करीब 11 बजे पहुंचा तो ग्वालियर की तरफ से आ रहे तेज रफ्तार कंटेनर ने उसे अपनी चपेट में ले लिया।

अभिषेक घिसटता हुआ दूर तक चला गया और बुरी तरह कुचल गया। घटना स्थल पर ही अभिषेक की मौत हो गई। हादसे के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे परिजन ने बताया कि अभिषेक 35 किमी दूर अपने गांव पड़ौदा जा रहा था। परिवार में नौ दिन के महामृत्युंजय जाप के बाद शनिवार को हवन-पूजन और भंडारा कार्यक्रम था। इस हादसे के बाद देहात थाना पुलिस ने भारतीय राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग प्राधिकरण (एनएचएआई) और प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क योजना के स्थानीय जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों के खिलाफ इस्तगासा प्रकरण दर्ज कराया है।

जहां हादसा हुआ, वहां चमकने वाले शाइन नहीं, डायवर्सन बोर्ड भी सही नहीं: हाईवे पर हादसे वाली जगह पर दूसरी ओर रोड खराब हाेने की वजह से एक ओर से ही वाहन निकल रहे हैं। रेडियम वाले शाइन बोर्ड भी नहीं लगाए गए हैं। साथ ही डायवर्सन बोर्ड भी सही नहीं है। स्पीड ब्रेक भी सही नहीं हाेने की वजह से वाहन स्पीड में आते हैं। इसी कारण हादसे की आशंका ज्यादा रहती है। इन्हीं मामलों को देखते हुए पुलिस ने इस्तगासा केस दर्ज किया है।

पिपरसमां चौराहे पर हादसों को लेकर कलेक्टर से मिलेंगे, ज्ञापन देंगे
वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता हरवीर रघुवंशी का कहना है कि नए फोरलेन बायपास पर नौ दिन में दो हादसों में दो युवकों की मौत हो चुकी है। इस संबंध में सोमवार को कलेक्टर से मिलकर ज्ञापन देंगे। पिपरसमां चौराहे पर ब्रेकर और लाल, पीली और हरी बत्ती लगाईं जाएं ताकि हादसे रोके जा सकें क्योंकि उक्त चौराहे से लोग कोटा-पाली, मंडी व अन्य गांवों के लोग बड़ी संख्या में आते-जाते हैं। इस संबंध में जिले के पूर्व प्रभारी मंत्री प्रद्युम्नसिंह तोमर ने भी कलेक्टर से चर्चा की है।

काम अधूरा रहने से अभी भी 4 किमी हिस्से में एक ओर से दौड़ रहा तेज रफ्तार ट्रैफिक
नवंबर में फोरलेन बायपास चालू कर दिया गया लेकिन ककरवाया चौराहा से पिपरसमां चौराहे के बीच करीब 4 किमी हिस्से में एक ओर से ही वाहन निकल रहे हैं। ऐसे में यहां हादसे हो रहे हैं। 3 दिसंबर को ही 32 वर्षीय प्रमोद रावत पुत्र रमेश रावत निवासी ककरवाया की कंटेनर की चपेट में आ जाने से मौत हो चुकी है। इस हादसे के बाद ग्रामीणों ने ट्रैफिक जाम कर दिया था। इसके बाद भी एनएचएआई ने सबक नहीं लिया और उसी वजह से नौ दिन बाद एक और हादसे में युवक की जान चली गई।

12 अप्रैल को रेलिंग से बाइक टकराने से मां की मौत, पिता हुए थे गंभीर रूप से जख्मी
अभिषेक के परिजन ने बताया कि 12 अप्रैल को अभिषेक की मां मालती और पूर्व सरपंच पिता परमाल सिंह राजावत भी हाईवे पर हादसे का शिकार हो गए थे। तेज रफ्तार वाहन के ओवरटेक करने से रेलिंग से बाइक टकरा गई थी। अभिषेक और उसके माता-पिता के हादसे वाले घटना स्थल की आपस में दूरी महज 500 मीटर है। हादसे के बाद मालती राजावत को गंभीर चोट के कारण ग्वालियर रेफर कर दिया गया जहां एक दिन बाद उनकी मौत हो गई थी। अब बेटे की मौत के बाद पिता सड़क पर बेसुध बैठे रहे।

स्थानीय अधिकारियों के खिलाफ इस्तगासा प्रकरण दर्ज किया
ककरवाया फोरलेन बायपास चौराहे के बाद अब पिपरसमां फोरलेन बायपास चौराहे पर सड़क दुर्घटना हो गई है। घटना स्थल पर चमकने वाले शाइन बोर्ड नहीं हैं और डायवर्सन बोर्ड भी सही नहीं लगाया गया है। रफ्तार में गुजरने वाले वाहनों के लिए स्पीड ब्रेकर भी नहीं लगाए हैं। इस वजह से प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क योजना और एनएचएआई के स्थानीय अधिकारियों के खिलाफ इस्तगासा प्रकरण दर्ज कर लिया है। चालान एसडीएम न्यायालय में पेश करेंगे।
सुनील खेमरिया, टीआई, पुलिस थाना देहात

