  • The Investigation Team Described The Rotten necked And Broken Rice Sent To Shivpuri As Edible, Preparing To Save The Mill Owners

घटिया चावल पर राजनीति गरमाई:शिवपुरी भेजे गये सड़े-गले और टूटे चावल को जांच टीम ने खाने लायक बताया, मिल मालिकों को बचाने की तैयारी

शिवपुरीएक घंटा पहले
रेलवे स्टेशन पर आई रैक से चावल उतारते हुए।
  • प्रियंका गांधी ने सोशल साइट पर दैनिक भास्कर की खबर शेयर कर शिवराज सरकार पर उठाए सवाल
  • 3 दिन पहले शिवपुरी में उतरी रैक के चावल में कीड़े व टूटन ज्यादा, इसे अशोकनगर, गुना व दतिया भी भेजा

रीवा से शिवपुरी उतरी रैक से गुना भेजा गया चावल जांच रिपोर्ट में खाने लायक नहीं निकला। करीब 2600 क्विंटल चावल को रीवा-सतना के मिल मालिकों को वापस लौटाया जाएगा। वहीं शिवपुरी उतारा गया नोन-एफएक्यू (अमानक) चावल को एमपी एससीएसी ने जांच में ऐवरेज बताया है। यह चावल पूरी ए और बी ग्रेड में नहीं माना जा सकता। सी ग्रेड में रखकर एवरेज माना है। कुल मिलाकर रीवा से भेजी रैक में ढाई हजार क्विंटल से ज्यादा चावल इंसानों के खाने लायक नहीं है। वहीं खराब चावल गरीबों में बांटने के लिए भेजने पर राजनीति भी गरमा गई है। कांग्रेस की राष्ट्रीय महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी ने सोशल साइट पर दैनिक भास्कर की खबर शेयर करके शिवराज सरकार पर सवाल उठाए हैं।

रीवा से भेजी रैक मंगलवार को शिवपुरी रेलवे स्टेशन पहुंची और चोरी छुपे 26 हजार क्विंटल चावल शिवपुरी सहित गुना, अशोकनगर और दतिया भेज दिया। इसमें कई बाेरियों में चावल इंसानों के खाने लायक नहीं था। दैनिक भास्कर ने दूसरे दिन 28 अक्टूबर को मामले का खुलासा किया और मप्र स्टेट सिविल सप्लाई कॉर्पोरेशन (एमपीएससीएससी) हरकत में आया और बुधवार को ही क्वालिटी कंट्रोलर शिवपुरी और गुना भेजे गए।

सिविल सप्लाई कॉर्पोरेशन ने रिपोर्ट भेजी है जिसमें गुना पहुंचाया गया 2600 क्विंटल चावल पीडीएस के तहत वितरण के योग्य नहीं है। इसलिए उक्त चावल को अब वापस मिल मालिकों को भेजकर साफ-सुथरा खाने योग्य चावल लिया जाएगा। खास बात यह है कि खराब चावल भेजने वाले मिल मालिकों के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई को लेकर अधिकारी कुछ भी नहीं कह रहे हैं।

प्रियंका ने की सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट, लिखा- शिवराज ने फिर दिखाई निर्लज्जता
सोशल मीडिया पर इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस-मप्र ने खबर की कटिंग के साथ पोस्ट डाली है। जिसे प्रियंका गांधी ने शेयर किया है। पोस्ट में लिखा है कि शिवराज ने दिखाई फिर निर्लज्जता, पशुओं का 26 हजार क्विंटल चावल गरीबों को भेजा। महामारी में भी भ्रष्टाचार के हुनर वाले शिवराज ने फिर पशुओं को खिलाने वाला चावल दतिया, गुना, अशोकनगर और शिवपुरी के गरीबों को भेजा है। मुख्यमंत्री को इंगित करते हुए आगे लिखा है कि शिवराज जी, जनता को मत ललकारो, अहंकार का अंत बुरा ही होता है।

चावल सैंपलों की जांच में 27% से 28% टूटन निकली
ग्वालियर से आए क्वालिटी कंट्रोलर ने शिवपुरी के पीईजी गोदाम रातौर और लुधावली गोदाम में रखे चावल की स्टेक से तीन-तीन सैंपल लिए थे। सैंपल जांच के दौरान 27% से 28% तक टूटन निकली थी। जबकि कुछ मात्रा में सड़ा व खराब चावल निकला था। लेकिन उक्त चावल को सी-ग्रेड में रखकर वितरण योग्य बताया जा रहा है। बता दें कि ए-ग्रेड व बी-ग्रेड का चावल सबसे ज्यादा मुफीद रहता है। सी-ग्रेड को एवरेज और डी-ग्रेड चावल को खाने योग्य नहीं माना जाता।

भास्कर सवाल: रीवा से बिना सैंपल जांच के खराब चावल शिवपुरी कैसे भेजा?
रीवा से जो रैक शिवपुरी उतरी थी, उसमें से गुना पहुंचा 2600 क्विंटल चावल सीधे तौर पर खराब पाया गया है। सिविल सप्लाई कॉर्पोरेशन की जांच रिपोर्ट से सिद्ध हो गया है कि रीवा से खराब चावल भेजा है। लेकिन बड़ा सवाल खड़ा हो रहा है कि रीवा से सैंपल जांच के आधार पर ही चावल शिवपुरी भेजा है। रीवा में एफसीआई और सिविल सप्लाई के अधिकारी और कर्मचारियों की करतूत भी उजागर हो रही है।

गुना का 2600 क्विंटल चावल रीप्लेसमेंट कराया जाएगा
सैंपल रिपोर्ट हमने शिवपुरी और गुना के डीएम को सौंप दी हैं। गुना का 2600 क्विंटल चावल रीप्लेसमेंट कराया जाएगा। डीएम से कहा है कि मिलर्स को लिख दो, ताकि उठाकर ले जाएं। शिवपुरी में सैंपल जांच में चावल एवरेज मिला है।
जगदीश कुमार, रीजनल मैनेजर, मप्र स्टेट सिविल सप्लाई कॉर्पोरेशन ग्वालियर

