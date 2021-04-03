पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नेकी की सजा मौत:भतीजे ने ताऊ की हत्या कर दी, क्योंकि पंचायत का फैसला था- मरने के बाद ही नाम होगी 3 बीघा जमीन

शिवपुरी22 मिनट पहले
सुरवाया थाना क्षेत्र में हुई हत्या के आरोपियों पकड़ने के बाद जानकारी देते एसपी राजेश सिंह चंदेल, मामला का खुलासा करने वाली थाना प्रभारी दीप्ति तोमर। - Dainik Bhaskar
सुरवाया थाना क्षेत्र में हुई हत्या के आरोपियों पकड़ने के बाद जानकारी देते एसपी राजेश सिंह चंदेल, मामला का खुलासा करने वाली थाना प्रभारी दीप्ति तोमर।
  • भौंती के बामौर डामरौन गांव में ताऊ की हत्या उसके भतीजे और नाती ने सुपारी देकर कराई

तीन बीघा जमीन के लिए 68 साल के श्रीपत पाल की उसी के सगे भतीजे और नाती ने मिलकर अपने अन्य साथी के साथ मिलकर हत्या कर दी। समाज की पंचायत ने फैसला दिया था कि जब तक श्रीपत जिंदा रहेगा, जमीन में खेती करता रहेगा। मरने के बाद ही भतीजा उस जमीन को अपने अधिकार में लेकर खेती कर पाएगा। भतीजे ने अपने ताऊ की स्वभाविक मौत के लिए छह साल तक इंतजार किया। लेकिन जब ताऊ की मौत नहीं हुई तो हत्या की साजिश रचना शुरू कर दी। वहीं श्रीपत ने नाती को बचपन से रखकर लालन-पालन किया और ट्रैक्टर दिला दिया। लेकिन ट्रैक्टर से मिलने वाली आधी कमाई नाना श्रीपत ले लेता था। खफा होकर नाती भी हत्या की साजिश में शामिल हो गया।

भौंती थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम बामौर डामरौन निवासी श्रीपत पाल (68) पुत्र नारायणजू पाल को मौत की नींद सुलाने के लिए भतीजे नवल (39) पुत्र हरीराम पाल और नाती राजू पाल (20) पुत्र मानसिंह पाल ने मिलकर साजिश रचना शुरू की। दोनों ने दूसरे गांव के युवक सुखनंदन पाल (26) पुत्र चिल्ला पाल को 20 हजार रुपए का लालच देकर हत्या की साजिश में शामिल कर लिया। मौका पाकर श्रीपत पाल की हत्या कर दी। सुरवाया थाना पुलिस ने अमोला घाटी के पास पुलिया के नीचे से श्रीपत पाल की लाश बरामद की थी। बाद में हत्या करने वाले अपने ही निकले।

श्रीपत को पहले खूब शराब पिलाई, नशे की हालत में बाइक से 30 किमी दूर लाकर हत्या की: 29 दिसंबर 2020 की रात श्रीपत को पहले शराब पिलाई। नशे की हालत में भतीजे, नाती आैर साथी युवक दो बाइकों से 30 किमी अमोला घाटी तक लेकर आए। यहां नवल ने श्रीपत के सिर में कुल्हाड़ी मारकर हत्या कर दी। कुल्हाड़ी से चेहरे पर हमला करके बिगाड़ दिया ताकि उसकी पहचान न हो पाए।

14 जनवरी को अखबार में खबर पढ़ी, अगले दिन भौंती थाने में जाकर नाती ने गुमशुदगी दर्ज कराई
29 दिसंबर को हत्या कर लाश फेंक दी थी। लेकिन 13 जनवरी को पुलिस ने लाश बरामद की थी। 14 जनवरी को अखबार में खबर छपने पर मृतक के नाती राजू पाल ने भौंती थाने में गुमशुदगी की रिपोर्ट दर्ज करा दी।

नवल से छह बीघा जमीन का केस श्रीपत जीत गया था
नवल के नाम छह बीघा जमीन उसके दादा नारायणजू पाल ने करा दी थी। पुस्तैनी जमीन में से आधी यानी 3 बीघा के लिए श्रीपत कोर्ट चला गया और साल 2014 में केस जीत गया। समाज की पंचायत बैठी और तय किया कि जब तक श्रीपत जिंदा है, खेती वही करेगा। श्रीपत के मरने के बाद नवल तीन बीघा में खेती कर सकेगा।

नाना के कपड़े नाती ने पहचानने से इनकार किया, टेलर ने देखकर कहा- मैंने श्रीपत के लिए सिले थे
हत्याकांड की गुत्थी सुलझाने वाली सुरवाया थाना प्रभारी दीप्ति तोमर ने बताया कि दो बार भौंती थाने लाकर मृतक के नाती को बुलवाकर कपड़े दिखाए थे। उसने कपड़े पहचानने से इनकार कर दिया। तीसरी बार गांव जाकर पूछा तो टेलर ने देखते ही कहा कि ये कपड़े तो श्रीपत के हैं। यहीं से पुलिस को नाती व अन्य परिजन पर शंका होने लगी। टेलर को बुलवाया तो उसने कपड़े देखकर पहचान लिए और कहा कि ये कपड़े मैंने श्रीपत के लिए सिले थे। इसके बात नाती ने हत्या करना स्वीकार लिया।

अब भी भरोसा: दवा दिखाकर पत्नी बोली- देखिए राजू लेकर आया है, ये मेरे पति को नहीं मार सकता
हत्या के पीछे की साजिश सामने आने के बाद भी मृतक की पत्नी भी विश्वास नहीं कर पा रही है। पत्नी ने पुलिस को दवा दिखाते हुए कहा कि देखिए राजू लेकर आया है, ये मेरे पति को नहीं मार सकता। यही तो हमारी देखभाल करता है और इलाज कराता है। दरअसल मृतक श्रीपत की कोई संतान नहीं है। इसलिए नाती (अपनी बेटी के बेटे) को बचपन से अपने संग रखा और बढ़ा होने पर ट्रैक्टर दिला दिया।

