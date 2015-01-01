पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:उपचुनाव के दौरान जिन्हें भोपाल भेजा वह पुलिसकर्मी पुराने थानों में वापस

शिवपुरी3 घंटे पहले
  • फिजिकल चौकी प्रभारी को करैरा थाना प्रभारी बनाया, सुनारी चौकी प्रभारी को लाइन अटैच किया

राजनीतिक शिकायत के चलते जिन पुलिसकर्मियों को शिवपुरी से भोपाल स्थानांतरित किया गया था उन पुलिसकर्मियों को एसपी राजेश सिंह चंदेल ने जिले के उन्हीं पुलिस थानों में पदस्थापना दी है जहां वह पहले से पदस्थ थे। इनमें उपनिरीक्षक रूपेश शर्मा को सुनारी चौकी का थाना प्रभारी बनाया गया है, जबकि उप निरीक्षक रविंद्र सिंह सिकरवार को थाना प्रभारी अमोला बनाया गया है। फिजिकल थाना प्रभारी अमित भदौरिया को शिवपुरी से स्थानांतरित कर करैरा का प्रभार सौंपा है।

पुलिस अधीक्षक राजेश सिंह चंदेल ने जिले के 11 थानों में बदलाव कर निरीक्षक और उप निरीक्षक स्तर के अधिकारियों की अदला-बदली की है। इनमें थाना प्रभारी करैरा मनीष शर्मा को पुलिस लाइन अटैच किया है। वही उपनिरीक्षक राम कुमार गौतम को जो थाना प्रभारी अमोला थे, उन्हें भी लाइन में भेजा गया है।

इसी तरह उपनिरीक्षक सिद्धार्थ गौतम सुनारी चौकी के थाना प्रभारी थे। उन्हें पुलिस लाइन अटैच किया गया है। जबकि उपनिरीक्षक कैलाश नारायण शर्मा जो थाना प्रभारी तेंदुआ थे उन्हें पुलिस लाइन अटैच किया गया है। बड़ा बदलाव करते हुए एसपी राजेश सिंह चंदेल ने उपनिरीक्षक अंशुल गुप्ता को थाना करैरा से थाना प्रभारी तेंदुआ बनाया है, जबकि उपनिरीक्षक गब्बर सिंह को थाना प्रभारी नरवर की कमान दी गई है।

राजा तिवारी को थाना कोतवाली से करैरा थाना भेजा गया है। उप चुनाव के बाद आने वाले नगर पालिका के चुनाव और पंचायत चुनाव के मद्देनजर माना जा रहा है कि पुलिस अधीक्षक राजेश सिंह चंदेल ने यह बदलाव किया है। इसमें 11 थाना प्रभारियों की अदला-बदली की गई है।

