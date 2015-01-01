पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Shivpuri
  • The Width Of Polytechnic Road Will Be Reduced By 20 Meters From Gwalior Bypass, The Width Of 11 Roads Of The City Will Increase.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शहर का नया मास्टर प्लान:ग्वालियर बायपास से पॉलीटेक्निक रोड की चौड़ाई 20 मीटर घटेगी, शहर की 11 सड़कों की चौड़ाई बढ़ेगी

शिवपुरी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शिवपुरी क्लब क्षेत्र से लिया गया शहर का दृश्य।
  • 9 जनवरी तक लिए जाएंगे दावे आपत्तियां, इसके बाद होगा अंतिम प्रकाशन

टाउन एंड कंट्री प्लानिंग ने शिवपुरी शहर के लिए विकास योजना 2035 तैयार कर राजपत्र में प्रकाशन करा दिया है। नए मास्टर प्लान में शिवपुरी शहर के ग्वालियर बायपास से पॉलीटेक्निक रोड (पहले सर्कुलर रोड) की चौड़ाई 20 मीटर घटा दी है। यानि 60 मीटर चौड़ा रोड अब सिर्फ 40 मीटर का बचेगा। शहर में छोटे-छोटे व्यवसायों को बढ़ावा देने के उद्देश्य से टीएंडसीपी ने मिश्रित लैंडयूज का प्रावधान रखा है।

आवासीय क्षेत्र में सड़क यदि 40 मीटर चौड़ी है तो व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां शुरू करने के लिए मंजूरी आसानी से मिल सकेगी। अभी तक सिर्फ कॉमर्शियल क्षेत्र में ही परमिशन दी जाती थी। लेकिन इस बार मास्टर प्लान को लचीला बनाया गया है।

अमृत योजना में मप्र के 34 शहरों में शिवपुरी शामिल है। इसलिए अमृत योजना के तहत जीआईएस आधारित विकास योजना बनाई है। शिवपुरी शहर के लिए विकास योजना 2035 तक 3.25 लाख जनसंख्या को आधार मानकर तैयार की है। गजट नोटिफिकेशन के बाद आमजन से दावे-आपत्तियां नगर पालिका कार्यालय शिवपुरी में मांगी जाने लगी हैं।

9 जनवरी को दावे-आपत्तियों लेकर निराकरण किया जाएगा। इसके बाद विकास योजना का अंतिम प्रकाशन होगा। विकास योजना के पहले चरण में 200.97 हैक्टेयर भूमि अधिग्रहित कर विकसित करना प्रस्तावित है। इसके लिए टीएनसीपी में 340.33 करोड़ रुपए खर्च प्रस्तावित किया है।

शहर में व्यवसायों को बढ़ावा देने आवासीय के साथ मिश्रित लैंडयूज जोड़कर मास्टर प्लान को लचीला बनाया
शहर के इन 11 मार्गोंं की चौड़ाई बढ़ाई

मार्ग पहले अब

आगरा मुंबई मार्ग 20.50 40 झांसी मार्ग 23.50 40 सर्कूलर मार्ग 17.80 40 कोर्ट रोड 13.30 18 गांधी पार्क मार्ग 15.50 18 तात्याटोपे मार्ग 15.40 18 पुरानी शिवपुरी मार्ग 15.50 18 सदर बाजार मार्ग 6.50 12 कस्टमगेट मार्ग 8.50 12 सिटी मार्ग 18 24 मनियर मार्ग 20 24 (नोट:- चौड़ाई मीटर में।)

व्यवसाय के लिहाज से मिश्रित लैंडयूज के लिए 430.46 हैक्टयर भूमि का प्रावधान किया

आवासीय परिसरों में बाजार के आर्थिक बल के कारण सामाजिक एवं वाणिज्यिक गतिविधियों का विकास आवासीय परिसरों में हुआ है। जिससे कारण आवासीय परिसरों में वाणिज्यिक गतिविधियों की मांग बढ़ी है। भविष्य की जरूरत के लिए 430.46 हैक्टेयर भूमि मिश्रित उपयोग के लिए प्रस्तावित की है।

आबादी के लिहाज से साल 2035 तक 31197 आवासों की जरूरत

भविष्य की जरूरत की पूर्ति के लिए 1350.32 हैक्टेयर भूमि आवासीय उपयोग के लिए प्रस्तावित की गई है, जो कुल क्षेत्रफल का 41.98% है। जनसंख्या वृद्धि के आधार पर आवास इकाइयों की जरूरत को देखते हुए औसत परिवार आकार 5.32 व्यक्ति है।

वाणिज्य का विकेंद्रीयकरण कर 72.32 हैक्टेयर भूमि प्रस्तावित

वाणिज्यिक गतविधियों शहर के माधव चौक, कोर्ट मार्ग, आगरा-मुंबई राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग, ठंडी सड़क, बस स्टैंड एवं सर्कुलर रोड पर मौजूद हैं। वाणिज्यिक केंद्रों का विकेंद्रीकरण के लिए 72.32 हैक्टेयर भूमि प्रस्तावित की है। औद्योगिक विकास, स्थानीय खनिज, वनोपज, एवं कृषि उपज के लिए प्रदूषण रहित इकाइयां प्रस्तावित हैं। इसके लिए एबी रोड के पास कुल 198.44 हैक्टेयर जमीन प्रस्तावित की है।

दावे-आपत्तियों के बाद मास्टर प्लान लागू करेंगे

शिवपुरी शहर के लिए विकास योजना 2035 राजपत्र में प्रकाशित हो गया है। इस बार मिश्रित लैंडयूज का प्रावधान करके व्यवसायिक गतिविधियों के लिए मंजूरी देने जा रहे हैं। इस पर 9 जनवरी तक दावे-आपत्तियां लिए जाएंगे। उसके बाद दावे-आपत्तियों का निराकरण कराकर फाइनल गजट नोटिफिकेशन निकालकर मास्टर प्लान को लागू कर देंगे।
वीके शर्मा, संयुक्त संचालक, टाउन एंड कंट्री प्लानिंग ग्वालियर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें