कमलागंज में पुलिया निरीक्षण:थीम रोड मेरा सपना, इसे जल्द पूरा करें: राजे

शिवपुरी2 घंटे पहले
कैबिनेट मंत्री यशोधरा राजे सिंधिया निरीक्षण करती हुईं। - Dainik Bhaskar
कैबिनेट मंत्री यशोधरा राजे सिंधिया निरीक्षण करती हुईं।
  • कमलागंज में पुलिया निरीक्षण कर ईई से कहा जल्द काम पूरा कराएं

थीम रोड को बेहतर बनाना मेरा सपना है। और मैं से पूरा करके ही रहूंगी। पीडब्ल्यूडी अधिकारियों को चाहिए कि वह जल्द इस निर्माण को पूरा करें। हालांकि पिछली बार मैंने जो दिशा-निर्देश दिए थे उस पर अधिकारी खरे उतरे, लेकिन इस थीम रोड के लिए और तेजी लाने की जरूरत है। यह बात प्रदेश की खेल मंत्री यशोधरा राजे सिंधिया ने थीम रोड निरीक्षण के दौरान पीडब्ल्यूडी के ईई बीएस गुर्जर से कहीं।

गुरुवार को थीम रोड निरीक्षण के दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि पहले से बेहतर यहां काम हुआ है पर इसमें अभी और तेजी लाने की आवश्यकता है। ताकि जल्द यह काम पूरा हो सके। पीडब्ल्यूडी के ईई बीएस गुर्जर ने बताया कि उन्होंने पहले चरण में ककरवाया से लेकर बड़ौदी तक डबल लेयर का काम पूरा कर लिया है। अब शुक्रवार से कमलागंज स्थित क्षेत्र में डामरीकरण का काम शुरू करेंगे ताकि यहां भी जल्द काम पूरा हो।

खेल मंत्री यशोधरा राजे सिंधिया ने गुरुवार को शहर में विकास कार्यों का भूमि-पूजन करते हुए कहा कि शिवपुरी में विकास कार्य तेजी से कराए जा रहे हैं। उन्होंने वार्ड क्रमांक 3 में 17.54 लाख की लागत से जलमंदिर मैरिज हाउस से वैष्णोदेवी माता मंदिर तक सीसी रोड और पेवर्स ब्लाॅक निर्माण कार्य का भूमि पूजन किया। वार्ड क्रमांक 14 में सुलभ कॉम्पलेक्स से लालमाटी टोंगरा रोड, गोल पानी की टंकी तक 20.19 लाख की लागत की सीसी रोड और पेवर्स ब्लाॅक निर्माण कार्य का भूमि पूजन किया। वार्ड क्रमांक 13 में शिवहरे गली में 1.25 लाख की लागत से पेवर्स निर्माण का भूमिपूजन किया। उन्होंने अधिकारियों और संबंधित ठेकेदारों को निर्देश दिए कि शहर में किए जा रहे निर्माणकार्य पूरी गुणवत्ता के साथ किए जाए। लापरवाही न बरती जाए।

उन्होंने वार्ड वासियों से कहा मेरा प्रयास है कि नगर पालिका निर्वाचन से पूर्व ही इन कार्यों को पूर्ण किया जाए। जिससे इन सड़कों का लाभ आमजन को मिल सके। इस दौरान कलेक्टर अक्षय कुमार सिंह एसपी राजेश सिंह चंदेल, सीईओ एच पी वर्मा,नपा सीएमओ गोविंद भार्गव सहित प्रशासनिक अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

