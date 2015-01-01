पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:ओवरलोड लोडिंग में 15 महिलाएं और 20 पुरुष व बच्चे थे सवार, तेज रफ्तार की वजह से पलटी

शिवपुरी3 घंटे पहले
  • शुक्रवार की शाम श्योपुर-शिवपुरी रोड पर हुए हादसे में मौके पर ही आठ लोगों ने तोड़ा दम
  • दो की इलाज के दौरान हो गई मौत, वहीं 20 लोगों का ग्वालियर और शिवपुरी के अस्पताल में चल रहा इलाज

श्योपुर-शिवपुरी रोड पर ककरा गांव के पास शुक्रवार शाम को हुए सड़क हादसे में जिन दस लोगों की जान गई है, उसका मुख्य कारण ओवरलोड और स्पीड है। स्पीड अधिक होने की वजह से खतरनाक मोड़ पर चालक से गाड़ी नहीं संभल सकी और ओवरलोड के कारण एक साथ दस लोगों की जान चली गई।

लोडिंग गाड़ी में 15 महिलाएं और 20 पुरुष और बच्चे सवार थे। जबकि महिलाओं के संग बच्चे भी मौजूद थे। जिनमें चार साल की मृतक बच्ची भी अपनी मां के साथ सवार थी। हादसे में 20 लोगों घायल हो गए और दस लोगाें की जान चली गई। गाड़ी की केबिन में आगे बैठे पांच लोग ही सुरक्षित बताए जा रहे हैं।

वहीं हादसे के बाद चालक मौके से भाग निकला। वहीं हादसे में घायलों का इलाज शिवपुरी जिला अस्पताल और ग्वालियर में चल रहा है। बता दें कि हादसे में मृतक और घायल मोरावन गांव में परिवार में उठावनी के बाद लोडिंग वाहन में सवार होकर श्योपुर जिले के डोंडरीखुर्द गांव स्थित अपने घर लौट रहे थे।

आपबीती: गाड़ी तेज रफ्तार में थी, ड्राइवर ने मोड़ पर भी गाड़ी की रफ्तार धीमी नहीं की, और देखते ही देखते अचानक से गाड़ी चार गुलाटी खाकर पलट गई...

हादसे में घायल रचना गुर्जर ने बताया कि मोरावन गांव में परिवार के सौभरवन सिंह गुर्जर का बीते दिनों निधन हो गया था। आज उठावनी थी। इसलिए हम सभी परिवार के लोग मोरावन गए थे। यहां से लोडिंग गाड़ी में सवार होकर श्योपुर जिले के डोंडरीखुर्द थाना अगरा में अपने घर लोट रहे थे।

ड्राइवर गाड़ी को तेज रफ्तार में चला रहा था। गाड़ी कांकर गांव के पास मोड़ पर पहुंची अचानक क्या हुआ, हमें कुछ समझ में नहीं आया और गाड़ी तीन से चार बार गुलाटी खाकर मोड़ पर पलट गई और यह हादसा हो गया। बता दें कि इस हादसे में रचना गुर्जर के पति रामेश्वर गुर्जर गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं।

खतरनाक मोड़ पर पहले भी गंभीर हादसे हो चुके हैं
श्योपुर-शिवपुरी स्टेट हाइवे पर ककरा गांव के पास अंधा मोड़ है, जहां पहले भी गंभीर हादसे हो चुके हैं। ककरा गांव के पास दो साल पहले कंटेनर पलट गया था। समीप ही स्कूल और बस्ती है। हादसे में बच्चे की जान चली गई थी। बता दें कि छर्च को जाने वाले मार्ग से लेकर पोहरी तक कई अंधे मोड़ हैं जहां संकेतक बोर्ड भी नहीं लगाए गए हैं।

