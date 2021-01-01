पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन ठगी:एटीएम बदलकर ठगी करने वाले तीन आरोपियों को पकड़ा

शिवपुरीएक घंटा पहले
  • पूछताछ में बोले- बड़े शहरों में लोग जागरूक, इसलिए यहां आकर ठगी की

एटीएम कार्ड बदलकर ऑनलाइन ठगी करने वाले दो युवक और एक युवती सिटी कोतवाली पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ गए हैं। तीनों ही हरियाणा के रहने वाले हैं। खास बात यह है कि पूछताछ में तीनों ने शिवपुरी आहर ठगी की वजह बताई जो हैरान करने वाली है। दरअसल बड़े शहरों में लोग जागरूक हो गए हैं। इसलिए तीनों हरियाणा से कार में बैठकर शिवपुरी आते थे।

यहां एटीएम कक्ष के बाहर लोगों के हाव भाव से भांप लेते थे। मदद के बहाने आसानी से एटीएम कार्ड बदलकर खातों से राशि निकाल रहे थे। पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम शिवपुरी में पुलिस ने खुलासा किया है कि एटीएम कार्ड बदलकर हुईं दो ठगी के मामले में हरियाणा के दो युवक व एक युवती को पकड़ा है। कार्ड बदलकर ठगी के मामले में संदिग्ध कार पर निगाह थी।

कोई शक ना करे, इसलिए लड़की को संग लाते थे
दोनों युवकों के संग जो लड़की पकड़ी है, वह बीटेक की छात्रा बताई जा रही है। किसी को शक ना हो, इसलिए लड़की को संग लेकर आते थे। पूछताछ में बताया कि वह करीब तीन बार शिवपुरी आ चुके हैं, जिसमें दो लोगों के कार्ड बदलकर खातों से राशि निकालने की बात स्वीकार कर ली है। एक युवक खुद को हरियाणा में हाेम गार्ड का सैनिक बता रहा है।

44 एटीएम कार्ड मिले पुलिस छानबीन कर रही
पकड़े गए दो युवकों के नाम परवेज, तसलीम और लड़की पूनम बताई जा रही है। तीनों से पुलिस को करीब 44 एटीएम कार्ड भी मिलेे हैं। इनमें से कुछ नकली और बाकी असली हैं। मामले में पुलिस सत्यापन एटीएम कार्डों का कराने की बात कह रही है। एक ठग राजस्थान के अलवर में एक बार पकड़ा भी जा चुका है।

