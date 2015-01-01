पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहर विस्तार की तैयारी:शहर के बाहर जाएगा ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर, मोरडूंगरी से कलारना होते हुए नया बायपास भी बनेगा

शिवपुरी4 घंटे पहले
इस तरह से लगता है शहर में भारी वाहनों के कारण जाम।
  • प्रशासन ने बनाई योजना, अब जनप्रतिनिधियों और व्यापारियों से करेंगे चर्चा

शहर से ट्रैफिक का लोड कम करने के लिए प्रशासन ने विकास का प्लान तैयार किया है। प्रशासन इस प्लान को अमल में लाने की तैयारी भी कर रहा है। इस प्लान में जिला अस्पताल से लेकर शहर के तमाम रास्तों को व्यवस्थित किया जाएगा। कई सड़कों के प्रस्ताव शासन को भेज भी दिए गए हैं।

शहर के विस्तार इस योजना में सड़कों के जाल से लेकर लोगों की सुविधा बढ़ाने का भी ध्यान रखा जा रहा है। जिला अस्पताल में वर्तमान में चिल्ड्रन वार्ड नहीं है। अब अस्पताल में एक 10 बैड का चिल्ड्रन वार्ड बनाया जाएगा। इसके अलावा एक्स-रे और सीटी स्कैन मशीन का भी प्रस्ताव भेजा गया है। यहां प्राइवेट रूम बनाने के लिए भी लोगों से दान मांगा जा रहा है। इसके अलावा अस्पताल की कैंटीन को दो मंजिला बनाने के साथ दूसरी मंजिल पर मरीजों के परिजन के रुकने की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। शहर के विस्तार के इस प्लान में ट्रैफिक का लोड कम करने के लिए ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर को ईदगाह रोड से हटाकर खातौली रोड पर बनाया जाएगा। यहां ट्रांसपोर्टरों के लिए 150-200 गोदाम व मैकेनिक, टायर, ऑटोमोबाइल पार्ट्स व अन्य दुकानें खोली जाएगी, ताकि हैवी ट्रैफिक शहर में नहीं घुसेगा और शहर की सड़कों पर ट्रैफिक का लोड कम हो जाएगा।

मोरडूंगरी से कलारना होते हुए बनाएंगे नया बायपास
शिवपुरी-ग्वालियर की ओर आने वाला ट्रैफिक शहर से बाहर मोड़ने के लिए मोरडूंगरी के पुल से ढेंगदा होते हुए कलारना की ओर से रोड बनाई जाएगी जिससे ट्रैफिक सीधे नहर पर पहुंचेगा और सलापुरा से सवाई-माधौपुर व नहर लिंक रोड से खातौली रोड की ओर निकल जाएगा। इससे शहर को ग्वालियर-शिवपुरी के लिए भी नया रूट मिलेगा।

ईदगाह रोड पर दुकानें और शॉपिंग कॉम्पलेक्स बनाने की तैयारी
शिवपुरी रोड के अलावा शहर की ईदगाह रोड को विकसित करने की भी प्रशासन ने योजना बनाई है। ईदगाह रोड पर सरकारी जमीन पर शॉपिंग कॉम्पलेक्स और दुकानें बनाई जाएंगी। इसके अलावा इस रूट को सीप नदी पुल से मलपुरा तक जोड़ा जाएगा जहां से बड़ौदा रोड व खातौली रोड सीधा जुड़ेगी। इससे भी शहर में ट्रैफिक का लोड कम होगा और बड़ौदा रोड व खातौली रोड सीधे शिवपुरी रोड से जुड़ जाएगी।

महिलाओं और बुजुर्गों के लिए बनाया जाएगा पार्क
शहर में अब तक दो ही सार्वजनिक पार्क हैं। अब प्रशासन ने महिलाओं के लिए अलग से पार्क बनाने की योजना बनाई है। इसमें सिर्फ महिलाएं ही जा सकेंगी। इसी तरह एक पार्क बुजुर्गों के लिए भी बनाया जाएगा, जिसमें बुजुर्ग जा सकेंगे।

होम स्टे योजना के लिए गांव साफ-सुथरे नहीं
होम स्टे प्लान के तहत टूरिज्म बोर्ड के अधिकारी कुछ दिन पहले श्योपुर आए थे। एसडीएम रूपेश उपाध्याय ने बताया कि गांवों में होम स्टे योजना लागू कराने के लिए जब अधिकारियों से पूछा गया तो उन्होंने कहा कि श्योपुर के गांव साफ-सुथरे नहीं हैं।

अभी प्लान तैयार किया
^शहर में विस्तार किया जाना है। अभी हमारी ओर से प्लान तैयार किया गया है। इससे आमजन को भी राहत मिलेगी और ट्रैफिक का लोड भी कम होगा।
राकेश कुमार श्रीवास्तव, कलेक्टर, श्योपुर

