कोरोना काल:बदरवास के वंशी की इंदौर में मौत, छह नए संक्रमित मरीज मिले

कोलारस5 घंटे पहले
  • इंदौर में बेटी की ससुराल थी इसलिए इलाज के लिए ले गए थे

इंदौर में इलाज के दौरान बदरवास के कोरोना मरीज की मौत हो गई है। वहीं मेडिकल कॉलेज और रेपिड एंटीजन किट से कुल छह कोरोना मरीज सामने आए हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार 55 साल के वंशी ग्वाल निवास बदरवास को शिवपुरी जिला अस्पताल में सैंपल टैस्ट कराने पर रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई थी। इंदौर में बेटी की ससुराल होने की वजह से परिजन इंदौर ले गए थे। इंदौर अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान सोमवार को वंशी ग्वाल की मौत हो गई है।

इसी के साथ शिवपुरी जिले में कोरोना से अब तक 38 लोगों की जानें जा चुकी हैं। नवंबर महीने में कोरोना से पहली मौत है। वहीं मेडिकल कॉलेज शिवपुरी की 162 सैंपल टैस्ट में सात रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव हैं जिनमें दो रिपोर्ट रिपीट पॉजिटिव आईं हैं। इस तरह आरटी पीसीआर के सैंपल टैस्ट में कोरोना के पांच नए मरीज सामने आए हैं। वहीं रेपिड एंटीजन किट से 143 सैंपल टैस्ट में एक व्यक्ति कोरोना पॉजिटिव निकला है। यह मरीज नरवर का रहने वाला है।

संक्रमितों की संख्या 2987 हुई, 2865 स्वस्थ हुए
मंगलवार की रिपोर्ट के साथ शिवपुरी जिले में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर अब 2987 हो गई है। वहीं मंगलवार को आठ मरीज स्वस्थ भी हो गए हैं। इसी के साथ अब तक कुल 2865 मरीज स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। वर्तमान में 98 एक्टिव केस हैं। आइसोलेशन वार्ड में 14 मरीज भर्ती हैं और आईसीयू में दो मरीजों को भर्ती रखा गया है। जबकि 78 मरीज होम आइसोलेशन में हैं।

