सांसद ने विभागों की समीक्षा बैठक में उठाया मुद्दा:जब दोशियान ने घटिया काम किया तो फिर उस पर केस क्यों नहीं, जवाब दें अधिकारी: सांसद

शिवपुरी4 घंटे पहले
सिंध जल आवर्धन योजना की समीक्षा के दौरान जो बात पिछली बैठक में आपने कही थी वही बातें लगभग अभी दोहरा रहे हैं। आखिर सीधा-सीधा क्यों नहीं बताते कि मड़ी खेड़ा से लेकर शिवपुरी तक जोड़ने वाली पुरानी लाइन से ही काम चलेगा या नई लाइन बदलनी पड़ेगी। जवाब में नई लाइन हो जाए तो इससे बेहतर काम होगा ।बार-बार लीकेज नहीं होंगे।

नपा ए ई चौहान के इस जवाब पर पुरानी लाइन बिछाने वाले दोशियान कंपनी पर एफआईआर अब तक क्यों नहीं की। सांसद ने प्रश्न उठाकर उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने के लिए कलेक्टर को पत्र लिखने को कहा।

सांसद डॉक्टर केपी यादव मंगलवार को शिवपुरी आए और उन्होंने कलेक्ट्रेट में समीक्षा बैठक के दौरान यह निर्देश जिला अधिकारियों को दिए। इसके बाद उन्होंने डूडा पीओ को लिया आड़े हाथों, कहा पिछोर में गरीब नहीं रहते क्या ?, वहां सिर्फ आप 26 प्रतिशत आंकड़ा बता रहे हैं।

कोलारस विधायक उखड़े: बैठक के दौरान पीएमजीएसवाई की सड़कों की कितने निर्माण हुए और कितनी स्वीकृत हुई यह जानकारी पीएमजीएसवाई के अधिकारी से सांसद ने ली तो कोलारस विधायक वीरेंद्र रघुवंशी बोले कि आप ना तो हमें हमारे द्वारा स्वीकृत कराई गई सड़कों की जानकारी देते और ना ही उनके भूमि पूजन कब हुए हैं।इसकी कोई जानकारी बताते हैं। हम अपना समय खराब करने नही आए।

जनपद अध्यक्ष, कलेक्टर से बोले- हमें बुला तो लिया है, बिठाओगे कहां

बैठक के दौरान जैसे ही जनपद अध्यक्ष शिवपुरी पारम रावत कलेक्टोरेट कक्ष में पहुंचे तो उन्होंने कलेक्टर से कहा कि एक तो जनप्रतिनिधियों को बुला लेते हैं ।बैठक व्यवस्था नहीं रखते। इसके बाद कलेक्टर ने कहा कि आपके बैठने की व्यवस्था है आप यहां आइए, इसके बाद उन्हें सांसद केपी यादव के पास रखी कुर्सी पर बिठाया, लेकिन उनका गुस्सा कम नहीं हुआ उन्होंने कहा कि सम्मान दोगे तो आएंगे नहीं तो नहीं आएंगे। 2 मिनट तो रावत कक्ष में बैठे रहे फिर सड़क सुरक्षा की बैठक चलने की वजह से बाहर चले गए और फिर जब दिशा की बैठक शुरू हुई तो कक्ष में आ गए

