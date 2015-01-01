पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनसुनवाई:पत्नी बोली- पति को इतना पीटा कि शर्ट खून से लाल हो गई, घर में भी लगा दी आग

शिवपुरी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जनसुनवाई में महिला रेखा जाटव पति की खून से सनी शर्ट लेकर पहुंची।
  • आवेदकों से एसपी ऑफिस में आवेदन लिए गए, कलेक्ट्रेट में पेटी में ही डलवाए आवेदन

तीन भाइयों ने कुल्हाड़ी और लाठी से इतना मारा कि मारपीट के बाद उनकी पूरी शर्ट खून से लाल हो गई। पीड़ित पत्नी ने शर्ट दिखाकर कहा कि आरोपियों को यहीं शांति नहीं मिली उन्होंने हमारे घर में आग लगा दी जिससे घर में रखी मूंगफली और अन्य सामग्री जलकर राख हो गई। पुलिस थाना करैरा में इसकी शिकायत की गई. लेकिेन पुलिस ने सामान्य धाराओं में मामला दर्ज किया और कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की।

आखिर कब होगी हमारी सुनवाई। यह बात ग्राम दबरा थाना करैरा में निवासरत मजदूरी करने वाली रेखा जाटव ने मंगलवार को जनसुनवाई के दौरान कही। कलेक्ट्रेट में अपने पति की खून से सनी शर्ट दिखाकर पीड़ित युवती ने कहा कि आखिर हमारा कसूर क्या है, जो हमारी सुनवाई न पुलिस कर रही ओर न ही यहां हो रही। आरोपी पूरन, हल्के उर्फ राजाराम, धनीराम तीनों भाइयों ने 26 अक्टूबर को शाम 5 बजे यह वारदात की और आज तक खुले घूम रहे हैं। कलेक्टोरेट मे आवेदन देने आए तो किसी ने आवेदन तक नहीं लिया। हमें मजबूरी में आवेदन डिब्बे में डालकर आना पड़ा। अब एसपी ऑफिस में आवेदन देकर हमने उनसे शिकायत जडी है। देखो हमारे आवेदन पर कोई सुनवाई होती है या नहीं। हालांकि एसपी ने युवती का आवेदन लेकर जांच करने की बात कही।

बुजुर्ग मां बोली- जिनको पाल पोसकर बड़ा किया वही औलाद आंख दिखाकर मारपीट करती है, खाना नहीं देती
जनसुनवाई में आवेदन लेकर आई 50 साल की बुजुर्ग महिला सोमवती केवट निवासी समोहा, थाना करैरा ने आरोप लगाया कि उसने जिन दो बेटों को विषम परिस्थिति में पाल पोश कर बड़ा किया वही बेटे अब उसे आंख दिखाते हैं। कहते हैं कि घर से निकल,बचपन में जिसे लोरियां गाकर सुलाया वही बेटे अब अश्लील गालियां देकर कहते हैं घर से निकल बुढ़िया। बच्चों के रोज रोज के इस तानों से मैं तंग आ चुकी हूं। मुझे इलाज के लिए और भरण पोषण के लिए प्रतिमाह 10 हजार रुपए इन बच्चों से दिलवाएं और भविष्य में अपनी मां के साथ कोई ऐसा व्यवहार न करें इसलिए बेटों को गिरफ्तार कर उन्हें सजा दी जाए।

लॉकडाउन के दौरान पशु विभाग में कार्यरत पति की मौत हुई, 6 महीने बाद भी अनुकंपा नियुक्ति नहीं
जनसुनवाई में अपना आवेदन लेकर बच्चों के साथ आई विधवा महिला मीना जाटव ने बताया कि उसके पति अखिलेश जाटव निवासी ग्राम चंदावरा, दिनारा तहसील करैरा पशु पालन विभाग में कार्यरत थे। 28 मई को अचानक वह हम सबको छोड़कर दुनिया से चले गए। उनकी मृत्यु के 15 दिन बाद ही हमने विभाग में अनुकंपा नियुक्ति का आवेदन दिया पर अधिकारियों ने हमारी कोई सुनवाई नहीं की। अब से 2 महीने पहले घर के एकमात्र बुजुर्ग सदस्य हमारे ससुर का भी निधन हो गया। अब घर में अकेली सास, तीन बच्चे हैं। इनका लालन पालन कैसे हो। हमें जल्द अनुकंपा नियुक्ति दिलाओ। नहीं तो हमारे बच्चों का लालन पालन कैसे होगा।

बैंक मैनेजर ने कर्मचारी के साथ किया अपमान
सीनियर सिटीजन सिरनाम सिंह रावत, निवासी खरई ने कलेक्टोरेट में अपना आवेदन देकर बताया कि डेहरवारा के भारतीय स्टेट बैंक शाखा प्रबंधक ने उनका अपमान किया। उनकी जबरन तलाशी ली गई और 5 हजार भी निकाल लिए। यही नहीं मेरा खाता भी ट्रांसफर किया गया। अब मेरी मांग है कि ब्रांच मैनेजर और कर्मचारी मंगल सिंह के खिलाफ कार्रवाई कर ट्रांसफर किया जाए ताकि इन्हें सबक मिले। वहीं जब इस संबंध में बैंक प्रबंधक गौरव यादव से बात की, आरोप झूठे बताए और कहा कि इनके खाते का ट्रांसफर इनकी मर्जी से कोलारस शाखा में किया है।

पति ने 40 हजार भिजवाए, कियोस्क वाला बोला- खाता बंद है
आवेदक रामदेवी पत्नी कमलेश लोधी निवासी ग्राम बड़ेरा तहसील पिछोर ने बताया कि उसके खाते में 40 हजार रुपए पति ने दिल्ली से तब जमा कराए थे जब वह लॉकडाउन से काम छोड़कर अपने गांव आ रहे थे। 3 अगस्त को जब सेमरी कियोस्क सेंटर पर पैसा निकालने गए तो कहा कि आपका खाता बंद हो गया है। उसमें कोई पैसा भी नहीं है। थाने में आवेदन दिया लेकिन कार्रवाई नहीं हुई।

