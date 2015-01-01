पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाल अधिकार दिवस:बेटियों को सिखाएंगे आत्मरक्षा के गुर ताकि बुरे वक्त में काम आएं

शिवपुरी2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कराते सीखितीं हुईं बेटियां।
  • बच्चों को सिखाए आत्मरक्षा के गुर, 70 बेटियां बोलीं- अब हम नियमित अभ्यास कर सीखेंगे कराते

पहली 15 न्यूट्रीशन चैंपियन आत्मरक्षा के गुर सीखेंगी और फिर यह मास्टर ट्रेनर बनकर उन गरीब बेटियों को कराते की ट्रेनिंग देंगी जिन्हें ऐसे अवसर नहीं मिल पाते। शुक्रवार को अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाल अधिकार दिवस पर यह शुरुआत शक्तिशाली महिला संगठन के पदाधिकारियों ने की और उन्होंने बेटियों को आत्मरक्षा के गुर सिखाकर पूरे 7 हफ्तों तक ट्रेनिंग देकर दक्ष बनाने की बात कही।

दरअसल शक्तिशाली महिला संगठन ने एक नई पहल शुरू की है जिसके तहत वह उन बेटियों को आत्मरक्षा के गुर सिखा रहे हैं जो इससे मरहूम रहती हैं। इसके लिए सबसे पहले उन्होंने संगठन से जुड़ी 15 न्यूट्रीशियन चैंपियन को यह जिम्मेदारी सौंपी। यह बेटियां आत्मरक्षा के गुर सीखकर इसमें मास्टर ट्रेनर की दक्षता हासिल करने के बाद छोटी बस्तियों में बेटियों को चिन्हित कर उनके लिए अभियान चलाएंगी। शक्तिशाली महिला संगठन संयोजक रवि गोयल ने बताया कि अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाल अधिकार दिवस सबसे पहले सन 1954 में मनाया गया था। इस दिन बाल अधिकारों को अपनाया गया था। हम सभी को बच्चों के अधिकारों की वकालत करने और उन्हें बढ़ावा देने के लिए प्रेरित करता है।

बच्चें ही हमारा भविष्य हैं लेकिन अगर बच्चें अपने अधिकारों से वंचित रह जाएंगे तो एक बेहतर दुनिया का निर्माण नहीं किया जा सकेगा। इसी उद्देश्य को लेकर शक्तिशाली महिला संगठन, स्वास्थ विभाग, महिला बाल विकास और ब्रिटानिया न्यूट्रीशन फाउण्डेशन ने संयुक्त रूप से फतेहपुर आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्र के खुले परिसर में अभियान की शुरुआत की। कार्यक्रम में सत्यमूर्ति पाण्डेय, रवि गोयल, प्रीती परिहार, पूजा ओझा, रेखा नामदेव, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, सहायिका, आशा, 60 किशोरी बालिकाएं और 15 न्यूट्रीशन चैम्पियन ने भाग लिया।

आत्मनिर्भर बनें बालिकाएं
जिला आत्म सुरक्षा प्रशिक्षक अमन सिंह और योगेश माझी की टीम द्वारा आत्म रक्षा के गुण सिखाए। उन्होंने मुस्कान नामदेव, शोभा जाटव, अंकिता परिहार, राम प्यारी ओझा और प्रीती परिहार को प्रैक्टिस कराई। डीआरडीए की परियोजना अधिकारी रागिनी त्रिवेदी ने कहा कि बालिकाओं को आत्मनिर्भर भी बनना चाहिए। इस अवसर पर सीएमएचओ डॉ. अर्जुनलाल शर्मा ने हरे पत्तेदार सब्जियां रोज खाने के लिए कहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें