प्रतियोगिता:रंगोली बनाकर महिलाओं ने दिया संदेश, बोलीं- मतदान करने जरूर जाएं

शिवपुरी2 दिन पहले
जिले के पोहरी और करैरा में होने वाले मतदान के लिए मतदान प्रतिशत बढ़ाने विभिन्न प्रतियोगिताओं का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। इसी क्रम में महिलाओं और नए युवा वोटरों में भी मतदान के प्रति जागरूकता आए इसलिए रांगोली, निबंध, भाषण और रैली निकालने के कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन किया जा रहा है।

जिला पंचायत के मुख्य कार्यपालन अधिकारी और स्वीप के नोडल अधिकारी एच पी वर्मा ने बताया कि लोकतंत्र में मतदान का विशेष महत्व है। लोकतंत्र को मजबूत बनाने हर मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का उपयोग करे। इसी उद्देश्य से विभिन्न गतिविधियों के माध्यम से मतदाताओं को प्रेरित किया जा रहा है। ताकि सभी वर्गों के लोग मतदान केंद्र पर पहुंचे और अपना वोट डालें।

स्कूल के छात्र छात्राओं द्वारा रैली निकालकर संदेश देना हो या रंगोली, मेहंदी और दीवार लेखन जैसी प्रतियोगिताएं यह सभी आयोजित की जा रही है। स्वसहायता समूह की महिलाएं, आंगनबाड़ी और आशा कार्यकर्ता की टीम ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में महिलाओं को मतदान का महत्व बता रही हैं। अलग-अलग ग्राम पंचायत और विकासखंड स्तर पर कार्यक्रम आयोजित कर लोगों को जागरूक कर मतदान का प्रतिशत बढाना ही इन आयोजनों का उद्देश्य है।

