पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दर्द:पीपीई किट पहनकर काम किया, अब अन्याय क्यों?

शिवपुरी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपते स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी।
  • स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा अस्थायी पदों पर सेवाएं दे रहे 50% स्टाफ हटाने के आदेश के बाद कलेक्टोरेट पहुंचे कर्मचारी, बोले-

कोरोना संक्रमण काल में लोगों में भारी दहशत थी। ऐसे में हमने भरी गर्मी और बरसात में पीपीई किट पहनकर काम किया। पिछले चार से पांच महीनों से पूरी ईमानदारी एवं कर्तव्य निष्ठा से अपने कर्तव्यों का पालन करते हुए अपनी जान जोखिम में डालकर कोविड-19 के संदिग्ध एवं पाॅजिटिव मरीजों के सीधे संपर्क में रहते हुए इलाज करते हैं। अब स्वास्थ्य विभाग 50% स्टाफ को हटा रहा है। यह मांग कोविड-19 में अस्थाई पदों पर सेवाएं दे रहे स्टाफ ने कलेक्टोरेट पहुंचकर कलेक्टर के सामने कही।

दरअसल स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने 27 अक्टूबर को आदेश जारी किया है जिसमें 50% स्टाफ को 31 अक्टूबर के बाद हटाया जा रहा है। अस्थायी कर्मचारी एकजुट होकर कलेक्टोरेट पहुंच गए। यहां कलेक्टर अक्षय कुमार सिंह के सामने अपनी पीड़ा बयां की। अस्थायी कर्मियों ने कहा कि कोविड-19 में महामारी की रोकथाम नियंत्रण उपचार के लिए पूरे मप्र में पांच महीने से लगातार अस्थाई पदों पर कार्यरत हैं। पूरे मप्र में कोरोना के मरीज लगातार बढ़ते ही जा रहे हैं। ऐसे में स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों की भारी कमी होने के कारण सही इलाज नहीं हो पा रहा है। हाल ही में 27 अक्टूबर से पूर्व कार्यरत एएनएम एवं फार्मासिस्ट को हटा दिया है। बाकी कोरोना वॉरियर्स को भी 50% घटा दिया है, जिसे पूर्वत किया जाए। वहीं कर्मचारियों ने कहा हमारी मांगें नहीं मानीं तो 1 नवंबर से भोपाल में भूख हड़ताल करेंगें।

कोरोना नियमों का पालन नहीं करने पर कलेक्टर ने लगाई फटकार
अस्थायी कर्मचारी कलेक्टोरेट पहुंचे और कलेक्टर अक्षय कुमार सिंह बाहर निकलकर आए। उन्होंने कहा कि आप तो कोविड-19 में सेवाएं दे रहे हो और आप जिस तरह से आए हो, ऐसे तो एफआईआर होनी चाहिए। दरअसल अस्थायी कर्मचारी कलेक्टोरेट पहुंचे तो सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन नहीं कर रहे थे। कलेक्टर ने जैसे ही टोका तो सभी दूर-दूर हो गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें