मर्डर:शराब पार्टी में झगड़े के बाद गला दबाकर युवक की हत्या

पोहरी/शिवपुरी4 घंटे पहले
  • गोवर्धन के गाजीगढ़ गांव की घटना, सुबह घर से आधा किमी दूर सड़क किनारे मिला शव

पोहरी के गोवर्धन थाना क्षेत्र स्थित गाजीगढ़ गांव में 30 साल के आदिवासी युवक की गला दबाकर किसी ने हत्या कर दी है। बताया जा रहा है कि रात में दो लोगों के संग मृतक की शराब पार्टी हुई थी। झगड़े के बाद उसकी हत्या कर लाश घर से आधा किमी दूर सड़क किनारे फेंक दी। पुलिस ने अज्ञात आरोपियों पर हत्या का केस दर्ज कर मामले में विवेचना प्रारंभ कर दी।

जानकारी के मुताबिक गोपाल (30) पुत्र चरनू आदिवासी निवासी गाजीगढ़ की मंगलवार की सुबह घर से 500 मीटर दूरी पर सड़क किनारे लाश पड़ी मिली। सूचना पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। पोहरी एसडीओपी निरंजन सिंह राजपूत भी घटना स्थल पहुंच गए। पीएम कराकर अज्ञात आरोपियों के खिलाफ हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज कर छानबीन शुरू कर दी है। युवक की हत्या के पीछे गांव के ही दो लोगों पर संदेह जताया जा रहा है। बयान दर्ज होने के बाद हत्या की वजह सामने आ सकेगी।

आखिरी बार गांव के व्यक्ति के साथ देखा गया था युवक

पूछताछ में सामने आया है कि मृतक गोपाल आदिवासी आखिरी बार सोमवार की रात गांव के किसी अजमेर धाकड़ के साथ देखा गया था। ग्रामीण सूत्रों की मानें तो रात में गांव के ही दो लोगों के संग मृतक की दारू पार्टी हुई। किसी बात को लेकर झगड़ा हो गया और उन दो लोगों ने मिलकर तौलिया से गला दबाकर गोपाल काे जान से मार दिया। मृतक के गले पर नाखून के निशान भी मिले हैं।

