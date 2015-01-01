पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हॉकी फीडर सेंटर:चयन के लिए युवा खिलाड़ियों ट्रायल 23 को

शिवपुरी2 दिन पहले
  • 8-14 वर्ष के खिलाड़ियों को मिलेगा अवसर, चयन ट्रायल के दौरान खिलाड़ियों का फिजिकल टेस्ट और यो-यो टेस्ट लिया जाएगा

हॉकी फीडर सेंटर चयन के लिए जिले में ट्रायल 23 को किया जाएगा। जिसमें युवा खिलाड़ियों को अवसर मिलेगा। पहली बार इस तरह की प्रक्रिया शुरू की जा रही है जिसमें 8-14 वर्ष के खिलाड़ियों को अवसर मिलेगा। चयन ट्रायल के दौरान खिलाड़ियों का फिजिकल टेस्ट और यो-यो टेस्ट लिया जाएगा। इसके तहत युवा खिलाड़ियों को अवसर मिलेगा और वे अपनी प्रतिभा का प्रदर्शन कर सकेंगे।

खेल और युवा कल्याण विभाग की महत्वपूर्ण योजनांतर्गत खेल मंत्री यशोधरा राजे सिंधिया की पहल पर हॉकी खेल को बढ़ावा देने के लिए जिले में हॉकी फीडर सेंटर स्थापित किया है जिसमें हॉकी खेल में रुचि रखने वाले बालक-बालिका खिलाड़ी भाग ले सकते है। भाग लेने वाले खिलाड़ियों की आयु 1 जनवरी 2021 को 8 से 14 वर्ष के मध्य होनी चाहिए। खेल विभाग के संभागीय संचालक एमके धौलपुरी ने बताया कि श्रीमंत माधवराव सिंधिया खेल परिसर, जाधव सागर के पास शिवपुरी खेल परिसर के नवीन हॉकी एस्ट्रोटर्फ मैदान पर 23 नवंबर को दोपहर 3 बजे से और 24 नवंबर को सुबह 9 बजे से यह आयोजित की जाएगी।

चयन ट्रायल के लिए खिलाड़ियों को कराना होगा पंजीयन
चयन ट्रायल में सम्मिलित होने वाले बालक-बालिका खिलाड़ियों का पंजीयन फार्म जमा होने के उपरांत ही चयन ट्रायल में भाग ले सकेंगे। आयु प्रमाणीकरण के लिए जन्म प्रमाण पत्र और अंक सूची की मूल प्रति और छायाप्रति साथ में 3 नवीन पासपोर्ट साईज के फोटो लगेंगे। निवास स्थान प्रमाण के लिए आधार कार्ड की मूल प्रति और छायाप्रति लाना अनिवार्य है। जिससे खिलाड़ियों का तत्समय पंजीयन कराया जा सके। चयन ट्रायल के दौरान खिलाड़ियों का फिजिकल टेस्ट और यो-यो टेस्ट लिया जाएगा। चयन ट्रायल हेतु संचालनालय स्तर से चयन समिति का गठन किया गया है।

