पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सेवा:इच्छापूर्ण मंदिर पर मनाई हनुमान जयंती समाज के सभी वर्ग ने लिया बढ़चढ़कर भाग

उनाव3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आयोजन में वैदिक मंत्रोच्चार के साथ किया हनुमानजी का अभिषेक

हनुमानजी की जयंती उनाव में श्रद्धा, आस्था एवं विश्वास के साथ मनाई गई। मुख्य कार्यक्रम बसस्टैंड स्थित अनन्त श्री इच्छा पूर्ण हनुमान मंदिर पर आयोजित किया गया। विद्वान आचार्यों द्वारा वैदिक मंत्रोच्चार के साथ हनुमानजी महाराज का अभिषेक कर पूजन किया गया।

फूलों एवं गुब्बारों द्वारा आकर्षक ढंग से मंदिर को सजाया गया। हनुमंत जन्मोत्सव कार्यक्रम में समाज के सभी वर्गों के लोगों ने बढ़चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया। उनाव के मुख्य बसस्टैंड पर जगतगुरु स्वामी रामाभद्राचार्य प्रज्ञाचक्षु महाराज की ज्योतिषीय कालगणना व मतानुसार मुख्य बाद स्टैंड स्थित चमत्कारी हनुमान मंदिर पर अभिजित मुहूर्त एवं मेष लग्न में हनुमान जयंती धूमधाम से मनाई गई। विद्वान पंडित अंकुर दुबे व सुरेंद्र पांडेय के कुशल आचार्यत्व में पहले दूध, दही, शहद, घी, गंगाजल के पंचामृत से अमृत अभिषेक किया गया।

तदुपरांत षोडशोपचार कर हनुमान स्तवन, हनुमानाष्टक, हनुमान चालीसा, एवं सुंदरकांड पाठ के आयोजन किए गए। मंगला आरती कर समूचा मंदिर परिसर जय बजरंग बली के गगनभेदी जयघोष से गूंज उठा।

इस अवसर पर आकर्षक विद्युत सज्जा कर फूलों से मंदिर मनोहारी दिखाई दिया। कार्यक्रम में मुख्य रूप से संयोजक राजू चौधरी, शिवम शर्मा, आकाश रिछारिया, अटल बिहारी पटेरिया, जयनारायण पंडा, अंकित महाराज, श्याम पंडा, गौरव चतुर्वेदी, अनूप तिवारी, मंजेश पटेल, संजय शर्मा, मनोज उपाध्याय, कैलाश नारायण चतुर्वेदी, हरिशंकर साहू, लालजी लाल पण्डा, अरबिंद सविता, गणेश डेंगरे, मुन्नालाल पटेल, विकास रिछारिया, हरिश्चंद्र चतुर्वेदी, रवि चौबे संतोष पंडा ने भाग लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें