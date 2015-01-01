पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुरू हुई नल योजना:नलजल योजना का काम हुआ पूरा, 500 घरों में पानी सप्लाई कर पूरी की ट्रायल

उनाव4 घंटे पहले
नलजल योजना के तहत बनाई गई टंकी।
  • कामद गांव में पानी की टंकी बनी

कामद में वर्षों से नलों से पानी भरने का सपना ग्रामीणों का पूरा हो गया। लोक स्वास्थ्य व यांत्रिकी विभाग द्वारा इसी साल तैयार की बहुप्रतीक्षित नलजल योजना पूरी होने से स्थानीय वाशिंदों की मुराद पूरी हो गई है। अब घरों में नलों के द्वारा पानी की सुचारू रूप से सप्लाई शुरू हो गई है। पीएचई विभाग ट्रायल सफल होने के बाद इसे ग्राम पंचायत कामद को हैंडओवर करने की तैयारी में है। स्थानीय स्तर पर नलजल योजना का संचालन ग्राम पंचायत द्वारा किया जाएगा।

उनाव से छह किलोमीटर की दूरी पर ग्राम पंचायत कामद स्थित है। तकरीबन पांच छह हजार की आबादी वाले इस गांव में नलों से पानी भरने का सपना वर्षों से यहां के पनघट पर पहुंचने वाली पनिहारियों के मन मे अधूरा बना हुआ था। जो लंबे इंतजार के बाद इस साल के अंत में साकार हो गया है। लोक स्वास्थ्य यांत्रिकी विभाग द्वारा कामद सिमिरिया मार्ग पर टंकी का निर्माण कर गांव में पाइप लाइन बिछाने का काम वर्ष की शुरुआत में ही कर दिया था।

जबकि पिछले महीने ही लाइन बिछाने व घर घर नल लगाने का काम भी पूरा हो गया। निर्माण एजेंसी से जुड़े साकेत गुप्ता का कहना है नवंबर माह में पेयजलापूर्ति के लिए लाइन व टंकी का ट्रायल किया गया था। जो पूरी तरह सफल रहा है। लगभग पांच सौ परिवारों को निःशुल्क नल कनेक्शन भी प्रदाय कर दिए गए हैं। जिन हितग्राहियों को पेयजल हेतु नवीन नल कनेक्शन की आवश्यकता हो तो वह आधार कार्ड व समग्र आईडी जमा कर नल कनेक्शन प्राप्त किया जा सकता है।

