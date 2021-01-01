पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कुम्हरिया गांव:भागवत कथा में सुनाया कृष्ण-रुक्मिणी विवाह व उद्धव-गोपी संवाद का दृष्टांत

उनाव6 घंटे पहले
  • कुम्हरिया गांव के प्राचीन हनुमान मंदिर पर चल रही भागवत कथा

कुम्हरिया गांव के प्राचीन हनुमान मंदिर पर चल रही भागवत कथा में कृष्ण रुक्मिणी विवाह प्रसंग पर भागवताचार्य राजेश्वर महाराज ने कथा प्रेमी लोगों को श्रृंगार रस में खूब डुबकी लगवाई। कृष्ण रुक्मिणी के विवाह प्रसंग पर मनोहारी झांकी लगाकर विवाह की रस्में निभाई गई, महिलाओं ने मंगल गीतों के साथ नृत्य भी किया। श्रोता भी भक्ति भाव के रंग में देर शाम तक रमे रहे।

भागवताचार्य राजेश्वर महाराज ने कृष्ण रुक्मिणी विवाह प्रसंग के अलावा उद्धव गोपी संवाद की भी भावपूर्ण ढंग से कथा सुनाई। छठवें दिन की कथा में बड़ी संख्या में आसपास के गांव से आए धर्म प्रेमी लोगों ने भागवत कथा का रसपान किया। भागवताचार्य राजेश्वर महाराज ने कथा सुनाते हुए कहा कि जीवन मे कृष्ण भक्ति ही वह आधार है। जो हमें भवसागर से पार लगाती है। भगवत भक्ति श्रद्धा एवं विश्वास हृदय में रखकर प्राप्त की जा सकती है। मनुष्य का कल्याण परमात्मा की शरण प्राप्त किए बिना संभव नहीं हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि उद्धव गोपी संवाद, श्री रास पंचाध्यायी, मथुरा गमन, कंश वध प्रसंग की भावपूर्ण ढंग से व्याख्या की।

प्रांगण में बड़ी संख्या में उपस्थित कथा रसिकों को संबोधित करते हुए विद्वान वक्ता राजेश्वर महाराज ने उद्धव गोपी प्रसंग की मार्मिक व्याख्या करते हुए कहा कि श्री कृष्ण के वियोग में तड़पती ब्रज गोपिकाओं के अलौकिक प्रेम को देखकर स्वयं उद्धव भावविभोर हो गए। श्रीकृष्ण का संदेश देते हुए गोपिकाओं से उन्होंने कहा कि भगवान श्री कृष्ण तो सर्वव्यापी है वे तुम्हारे ह्रदय तथा जड़ चेतन में निवास करते हैं। उनसे तुम्हारा वियोग कभी हो ही नहीं सकता। उनकी भक्ति ही तुम्हारे कल्याण का माध्यम है। भागवत कथा के महत्व पर बोलते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि जीवन में एक बार भागवत कथा आयोजन करने का फल सौ अश्वमेघ यज्ञ करने के बराबर प्राप्त होता है।

उन्होंने कहा कि आज धन कमाने के लालच में लोग अनीति एवं अत्याचार का आचरण कर रहे हैं। जो भविष्य में दुखों का कारण बनता है। इस अवसर पर मुख्य रूप से रूपेश दुबे, सरपंच कप्तान सिंह दांगी, पूर्व सरपंच घनश्याम सिंह उर्फ पप्पू पटेल, रामेश्वर दांगी, महेश शर्मा, बलबीर दांगी, उत्तम सिंह दांगी, रामनारायण उर्फ बल्ले दांगी, कौशल दांगी, रामबिहारी दांगी, रघ्घू दांगी, रामनिवास तिवारी, बलराम दांगी, जसवंत दांगी, राधेलाल झा, विनोद तिवारी सहित बडी संख्या में धर्म प्रेमी लोग उपस्थित रहे। समापन अवसर पर भागवत महापुराण की आरती मुख्य यजमान रामजानकी पुरुषोत्तम दांगी द्वारा उतारी गई।

