परेशानी:बरसात बाद ही उखड़ने लगा पेंचवर्क, खैरी-ललउआ गांव की रोड पर हुए गड्ढे

उनाव3 घंटे पहले
  • गड्‌ढों के कारण वाहन चालकों को हो रही परेशानी

चार साल पहले बनाई गई उनाव दतिया सड़क जगह जगह से उखड़ने लगी है। स्थिति यह है कि निर्माण एजेंसी द्वारा बरसात पूर्व जगह जगह हुए गड्ढों का पेंचवर्क भी कराया जा चुका है। लेकिन बरसात के महज चार माह बीतते ही पेंचवर्क भी उखड़ने लगा है। गांव के आबादी वाले इलाकों में हुए इन बड़े बड़े गड्ढों से राहगीरों व वाहन चालकों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। जिससे वाहन चालकों को दुर्घटनाओं का भय भी सताता रहता है। बावजूद लोक निर्माण विभाग द्वारा इस दिशा में कोई कारगर पहल नहीं की जा रही है।उनाव

को जिला मुख्यालय दतिया से जोड़ने वाली सड़क का निर्माण 2016 में कराया गया था। वर्षों के इंतजार के बाद बनी इस सड़क से लोगों को उम्मीद जगी थी कि अब यह नई सड़क लगभग एक दशक तक टिकेगी। लेकिन गुणवत्ता के अभाव में यह सड़क महज दो साल में ही उखड़ना शुरू हो गई थी। जगह जगह हुए बड़े बड़े गड्ढों का पेचवर्क भी बरसात पूर्व निर्माण एजेंसी द्वारा कराया जा चुका है। लेकिन बीती बरसात के बाद ही पेंचवर्क भी जबाब देने लगा है। पहूज नदी के पुल, परासरी, ललउआ व खैरी गांव के पहले पेचवर्क के गड्ढो के आसपास बड़े बड़े गड्ढे बनना फिर शुरू हो गए है। इन गड्ढों से निकलने वाले वाहन चालकों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। फिर भी पीडब्ल्यूडी महकमा इन गड्ढों की मरम्मत कराने में कोई पहल करता नजर नहीं आ रहा है।

