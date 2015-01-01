पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रामकथा:रामकथा के माध्यम से संसार की बुराइयों का अंत किया जा सकता है: अरुणेश

उनाव3 घंटे पहले
भगवान बालाजी के पावन तीर्थ स्थल उनाव में आयोजित हुई चार दिवसीय रामकथा का सोमवार को विविध प्रसंगों की सरस व्याख्या के साथ समापन हो गया। इस अवसर पर रामकथा में बड़ी संख्या में श्रोतागण उपस्थित रहे। मानस कथाकार अरुण गोस्वामी, पुरुषोत्तम दास पचौरी पिंडारी, साध्वी पीताम्बरा देवी ने विविध प्रसंगों की कथा सुनाकर रामकथा प्रेमियों को भाव विभोर कर दिया।

मानस कथाकार अरुणेश गोस्वामी ने रामकथा की चौपाई मन कामना सिद्ध नर पावा, जो यह कथा कपट तजि गावा की व्याख्या करते हुए कहा कि श्री रामचरितमानस की कथा का अनुशरण करने से मनुष्य की सभी प्रकार की कामनाएं एवं मनोरथ पूर्ण हो जाते है।

रामकथा वाचक पुरुषोत्तम पचौरी ने कहा कि काम, क्रोध एवं लोभ मनुष्य के सबसे बड़े शत्रु है। काम को वैराग्य से, क्रोध को मौन से और लोभ को संतोष से समाप्त किया जा सकता है। मानस विदुषी साध्वी पीताम्बरा देवी ने अनुसुइया प्रसंग की कथा सुनाते हुए कहा की नारी धर्म की शिक्षा सर्वप्रथम सीता जी को माता अनुसुइया द्वारा दी गई थी। कथा में पुनीत महाराज, संतोष दुबे, संत सेवक प्रमोद सोनी द्वारा भी विविध प्रसंगों पर प्रकाश डाला।

इस अवसर पर मुख्य रूप से भांडेर विधायक पति संतराम सिरोनिया, मंडल अध्यक्ष रेशू दांगी, खाती बाबा मंदिर के महंत नरेश उत्तमदास महाराज,अटल बिहारी पटैरिया, श्याम पंडा, जित्तू पंडा, अंकित महाराज,बसंत श्रीवास्तव, अलख प्रकाश सोनी, नाथूराम यादव, सुनील पंडा, ललित, रामाधार पंडा,सूर्यन, रामेश्वर चतुर्वेदी, पीडी शर्मा, सहित बड़ी संख्या में स्थानीय लोग उपस्थित रहे। रामकथा समापन के अवसर पर रामायण महापुराण की आरती संयोजक अटल बिहारी पटैरिया द्वारा उतारी गई।

