पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आत्महत्या:मेरे हाथ से नहीं हुआ था एक्सीडेंट, मेरी गलती नहीं, लिखकर युवक ने लगाई फांसी, मौत

आमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जंबाड़ा गांव में मंगलवार को सुबह एक युवक ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। दिनेश पिता बिंदेराव मांडवे (40) का शव पंखे से लटका हुआ मिला। सुबह भतीजे ने चाचा को पंखे से लटका हुआ देखा और पुलिस को सूचना दी। पुलिस को घटनास्थल पर (सुसाइड नोटस) एक कागज मिला है।

जिस पर लिखा है कि मेरे हाथ से कोई एक्सीडेंट नहीं हुआ है। मेरी कोई गलती नहीं है। दिनेश पिता बिंदेराव मांडवे स्कार्पियो चलाता था। वह कुछ दिनों से परेशान था। मंगलवार सुबह उसका शव घर पर पंखे पर लटका हुए मिला। पुलिस ने शव को उतरवाकर पीएम करवाया और परिजनों को सौंप दिया। एसआई आरएस रघुवंशी ने बताया घटनास्थल पर एक कागज मिला है। उस कागज में कोई दस्तखत नहीं है। उन्होंने बताया कि कागज में लिखा है कि मेरे हाथ से कोई एक्सीडेंट नहीं हुआ है। मेरी कोई गलती नहीं है। एसआई ने बताया यह कागज मृतक के हाथ का लिखा है या नहीं इसकी जांच की जा रही है। परिजनों के अभी बयान नहीं हो सके हैं। परिजनों के बयान लेने के बाद ही युवक द्वारा आत्महत्या करने का सही कारण सामने आएगा।

यह हुई थी घटना : दिनेश मांडवे के पास स्वयं का स्कार्पियो वाहन है, जिसे वह चलता था। कुछ दिनों पहले देवगांव के पास एक्सीडेंट हुआ था। इस एक्सीडेंट में एक व्यक्ति घायल हो गया था। पुलिस ने घायल की शिकायत पर मृतक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर वाहन जब्त कर लिया था। इसके बाद से वह परेशान था। टीआई सुनील लाटा ने बताया कि पुलिस पूरे मामले की जांच कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें