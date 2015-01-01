पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पढ़ाई में सहायता:38 स्कूलों के लिए 102 शिक्षकों ने दिए 111 रेडियाे, बच्चे करेंगे पढ़ाई

बैतूल4 घंटे पहले
  • हमारा घर हमारा विद्यालय के तहत हुआ आयोजन

मंगलवार काे ग्राम छावल में जनशिक्षा केंद्र स्तर पर एक शिक्षक, एक रेडियाे कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया। इसमें मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में जिला परियोजना समन्वयक अनिल कुमार बघेल, उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय बैतूल के प्राचार्य राकेश दीक्षित, भड़ूस स्कूल के प्राचार्य सत्येन्द्र उदयपुरे, लालावाड़ी स्कूल के प्राचार्य यशवंत झरबड़े उपस्थित थे। इस माैके पर जनशिक्षा केन्द्र छावल से जुड़े 102 शिक्षकों ने 111 रेडियाे स्कूलाें को भेंट किए। इन रेडियाे का उपयोग जनशिक्षा केन्द्र छावल के अन्तर्गत आने वाले 38 प्राथमिक, माध्यमिक शालाओं के बच्चे कर सकेंगे। कार्यक्रम में बीईओ एसडी वरकड़े, बीआरसी मनीष धोटे, रेखा कापसे, विशाल भोपले, बीआर इवने, बीएल उइके, अशोक धुर्वे, गणेश डोंगरे सहित शिक्षक- शिक्षकाएं उपस्थित थे। कार्यक्रम का संचालन शिक्षक राजेश बेले ने किया। छावल संकुल के प्राचार्य बीएस कासदे ने सभी का आभार माना। उल्लेखनीय है कोविड-19 संक्रमण के चलते सभी शिक्षण संस्थाएं बंद हैं। स्कूलों में विद्यार्थियों को न बुलाकर घर पर ही शिक्षकों के माध्यम से अध्यापन करवाया जा रहा है। विद्यार्थियों की पढ़ाई के लिए शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा हमारा घर, हमारा विद्यालय अभियान चलाया। इस अभियान के तहत रेडियाे व टीवी और माेबाइल के माध्यम से पढ़ाई हाे रही है। ग्रामीण अंचलों में गरीब परिवार के बच्चों के पास मोबाइल नहीं हाेने के कारण शिक्षकों ने रेडियाे और एलईडी भेंट कर एक अच्छी पहल की है।
7 स्कूलाें काे एलईडी की भेंट: कार्यक्रम के दौरान ग्राम खारीमाल, छावल, बोरीखुर्द, ढुटमूर, रतेड़ाकला, लादी की शासकीय प्राथमिक एवं माध्यमिक शालाओं के शिक्षक, शिक्षिकाओं ने स्कूलाें काे एलर्ईडी भेंट की। एलईडी के माध्यम से बच्चे पढ़ाई कर सकेंगे।

तीन शिक्षकाें काे सेवानिवृत्ति पर दी विदाई

ग्राम छावल में आयोजित कार्यक्रम के दौरान सेवानिवृत्त शिक्षक केआर देशमुख, आरडी राठौर, फूलचंद पांढरे को विदाई भी दी और शिक्षा विभाग को दिए उनके योगदान को सराहा। शिक्षकों को स्मृति चिन्ह भी भेंट किए। इस दौरान शिक्षक फूलचंद पांढरे द्वारा शासकीय प्राथमिक शाल भुमकाढाना के लिए एक एलईडी भी भेंट की। गौरतलब है कि फूलचंद पांढरे इसी स्कूल से सेवानिवृत्त हुए हैं।

