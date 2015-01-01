पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रवेश प्रक्रिया:पीजी में 65 सीटों पर आए 1162 आवेदन, आज फुल हो जाएंगी सीटें

बैतूल3 घंटे पहले
  • प्रवेश लेने जेएच कॉलेज में पहुंची छात्र-छात्राओं की भीड़

कॉलेजों में प्रवेश के लिए सीएलसी के चौथे चरण के दूसरे दिन भी छात्र-छात्राओं की कतारें लगी रहीं। जेएच कॉलेज में पीजी की बची हुई 65 सीटों पर प्रवेश के लिए सबसे अधिक जद्दोजहद है। इन सीटाें के लिए 1162 विद्यार्थियों ने आवेदन किए हैं। एडमिशन मैरिट के आधार पर ही मिलेगा। इन सीटों पर मैरिट सूची बनाकर दोपहर तीन बजे कॉलेज के गेट पर चस्पा कर दी गई। आज पीजी की पूरी सीटें भरने का अनुमान है। एमएससी जुलॉजी, बाटनी, केमेस्ट्री, एमए हिंदी, हिस्ट्री की कक्षाओं में आए सबसे अधिक आवेदन : जेएच कॉलेज में शुक्रवार को पीजी की 65 तथा यूजी की 220 सीटों के लिए दोपहर एक बजे तक आवेदन फार्म जमा हुए। यूजी की 220 सीटों पर 267 आवेदन जमा हुए, जबकि पीजी की 65 सीटों पर 1162 छात्र-छात्राओं ने आवेदन जमा किए। परीक्षा प्रभारी बीआर खातरकर ने बताया दोपहर एक बजे के आवेदन फार्म लिए गए। इसके बाद संबंधित विभाग द्वारा मैरिट सूची बनाकर कॉलेज के गेट पर चस्पा कर दी गई। एमएससी जुलॉजी, बाटनी, केमेस्ट्री, एमए हिंदी, हिस्ट्री की कक्षाओं में सबसे अधिक आवेदन आए हैं। मैरिट सूची के बाद रात 12 बजे ऑनलाइन फीस भरकर छात्र-छात्राएं प्रवेश ले सकते हैं। शनिवार को कॉलेज में सीटों की स्थिति क्लियर हो जाएगी।

एमएससी बाॅटनी में 1 सीट के लिए आए 126 आवेदन
जेएच कॉलेज में एमएससी बाटनी में बची 1 सीट के लिए शुक्रवार को 126 छात्र-छात्राओं ने आवेदन किए थे। वहीं केमेस्ट्री में भी 1 सीट के लिए 102 आवेदन पत्र प्राप्त हुए हैं। इनमें से 1 छात्र को प्रवेश मिल जाएगा। इधर जुलाजी में भी केवल चार सीटों में प्रवेश के लिए 153 आवेदन आए हैं।
इधर, कन्या कॉलेज में सीटें हैं खाली
इधर शहर के कन्या कॉलेज में सीटें खाली हैं। दूसरे दिन कम संख्या में छात्राएं प्रवेश के लिए पहुंची। प्रो. आशीष गुप्ता ने बताया कॉलेज में बीए में 12 तथा एमए सोशल वर्क विषय में केवल एक छात्रा ने ही एडमिशन लिया। उन्होंने बताया 10 नवंबर तक सीएलसी के चौथे चरण की प्रक्रिया में पूरी सीटें भर जाएंगी।

