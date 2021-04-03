पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपहरण:7 साल की बालिका का अपहरण कर रेप करने वाले को अंतिम सांस तक जेल

बैतूल3 घंटे पहले
नाबालिग बच्ची का ट्रेन से अपहरण करके उसे बंधक बनाकर दुष्कर्म करने वाले आरोपी को न्यायालय ने अंतिम सांस तक आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाई। वरिष्ठ एडीपीओ अमित राय ने बताया कि 14 अगस्त 2019 को 7 साल की पीड़ित अपनी मां, पिता और अन्य दो बच्चों के साथ बुधनी से जुन्नारदेव जाने के लिए जनरल कोच से यात्रा कर रहे थे। इसी डिब्बे में आरोपी राजा उर्फ किशोर निवासी दमुआ भी था। फरियादी की 7 साल की बेटी आरोपी की गोद में लेटी हुई थी। 15 अगस्त को सुबह 4.30 बजे बच्ची का पिता पानी पीने के लिए रेलवे स्टेशन पर उतरा, उसकी पत्नी नींद में थी जब वह लौटा तो आरोपी राजा और बच्ची नहीं थे।

आसपास के यात्रियों ने बताया कि पीड़िता को आरोपी अपने साथ ले गया। परिवार को जुन्नारदेव छोड़कर आने के बाद फरियादी पिता ने बच्ची के अपहरण की शिकायत आमला जीआरपी में की। आरोपी राजा उर्फ किशोर को कोई नाम से नहीं जानता था जब आरोपी की फोटो पुलिस ने दिखाई तो बच्ची की मां उसे पहचान लिया। पुलिस ने 24 अगस्त को बुधनी में ओवरब्रिज के नीचे से आरोपी राजा के कब्जे से पीड़िता को छुड़वाया। आरोपी लगातार उसके साथ दुष्कर्म कर रहा था। विशेष न्यायालय पॉस्को एक्ट ने अलग-अलग धाराओं और पाॅक्साे एक्ट के तहत शेष बचे हुए प्राकृत जीवन के लिए आजीवन कारावास और 4 हजार रुपए के अर्थदंड की सजा सुनाई।

आदतन अपराधी है आराेपी
वरिष्ठ एडीपीओ अमित राय ने बताया कि आरोपी आदतन अपराधी है। आरोपी के खिलाफ अलग-अलग न्यायालयों में केस चल रहे हैं। छिंदवाड़ा में इसी प्रकार के दो मामले में निर्णय पेंडिंग हैं। ऐसे में यह समाज के लिए खतरनाक है। इसीलिए अभियोजन के द्वारा माननीय विशेष न्यायालय से आरोपी को मृत्युदंड दिए जाने की मांग की थी।

