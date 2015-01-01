पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानों का आरोप:बिना नोटिस दिए फोरलेन में कर रहे भूमि का अधिग्रहण

बैतूल3 घंटे पहले
  • चिचोली, गोंडू मंडई सहित 20 गांवों के किसानों ने एसडीएम काे दिया ज्ञापन

इंदौर फोरलेन निर्माण 2021 से शुरू होने वाला है। इसके लिए किसानों की भूमि अधिग्रहण की कार्रवाई की जा रही है। किसानों ने भूमि का अधिग्रहण बिना नोटिस और जमीन के बगैर मूल्यांकन किए करने का आरोप लगाया है। शुक्रवार को चिचोली, गोंडू मंडई, सिंगरई खापा सहित 20 गांवों के किसानों ने एसडीएम सीएल चनाप को ज्ञापन देकर थ्री जी नोटिस देकर भूमि अधिग्रहण करने की मांग की।

भूमि अधिग्रहण की कार्रवाई के लिए 14 दिसंबर से गांवों में शिविर लगाए जाएंगे। इससे पहले किसानों ने इस कार्रवाई का विरोध किया है। चिचोली के विधान शुक्ला, संतोष राठौर, अभिषेक शुक्ला, दौलत, भरत मालवीय, बलराम यादव ने बताया जिन किसानों की भूमि अधिग्रहित की जा रही है, उनको मिलने वाले मुआवजे की जानकारी, भूमि का रकबा कितना जा रहा है, उन्हें कितना मुआवजा मिलेगा, इसकी जानकारी नहीं है। बिना 3जी नोटिस दिए भूमि अधिग्रहण के लिए शिविर लगाया जा रहा है। इसके लिए किसानों के खाते की जानकारी मांग ली है।

सही प्रक्रिया नहीं अपनाई ताे पीएमओ हेल्प लाइन व केंद्रीय मंत्री से करेंगे शिकायत
विधान शुक्ला ने बताया पूर्व में भी इसी मार्ग के टू लेन निर्माण में मनमाने तरीके से भूमि का नाप किए बिना ही मुआवजा पारित कर दिया है। इसी तरह फोरलेन निर्माण में किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने बताया नवंबर-दिसंबर 2020 तक बनी हुई मुआवजा राशि पर 12 प्रतिशत ब्याज सहित भूमि स्वामियों को राशि दी जाना चाहिए।

किसान संतोष राठौर ने बताया टू लेन निर्माण में भी कई किसानों की जमीन का अधिग्रहण नियमानुसार नहीं किया था। फोरलेन निर्माण में भी यही प्रक्रिया की जा रही है। उन्होंने बताया समस्या का हल नहीं हुआ तो पीएमओ हेल्प लाइन और केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गड़करी को शिकायत की जाएगी।

नाेटिस देने के बाद ही कार्रवाई कर रहे हैं
^भूमि अधिग्रहण की कार्रवाई नियमानुसार की जा रही है। पहले किसानों को नोटिस देकर सारी जानकारी दे दी है। इसके बाद ही अधिग्रहण किया जा रहा है।
- सीएल चनाप, एसडीएम, बैतूल

