पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शिक्षक संघ ने उठाई मांग:जिले में खुले कृषि कॉलेज, इसके लिए माैजूद है पर्याप्त जमीन

बैतूल5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शिक्षक संघ ने मुख्यमंत्री के नाम सहायक कलेक्टर काे दिया ज्ञापन

जिले में अब कृषि कॉलेज खोलने की मांग उठने लगी है। कृषि की संभावनाओं को देखते हुए अंग्रेज सरकार ने 1923 में बैतूल बाजार में कृषि स्कूल की स्थापना की थी। इसके बाद से कृषि कॉलेज खोलने की मांग की जा रही है, लेकिन अभी तक स्थापना नहीं होने से जिले के छात्र-छात्राओं को कॉलेज स्तर की पढ़ाई के लिए दूसरी जगह जाना पड़ता है।
मध्यप्रदेश शिक्षक संघ ने गुरुवार को सहायक कलेक्टर राजीव रंजन पांडे को सीएम के नाम ज्ञापन देकर बैतूल बाजार में कृषि कॉलेज खोलने की मांग उठाई है। संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष सुरेंद्र कनाठे ने बताया बैतूल बाजार में 135 एकड़ भूमि है, इसमें से पांच एकड़ पर कृषि उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय, कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र तथा बीज निगम है। यहां पर कृषि कॉलेज के लिए प्रशासनिक भवन, छात्रावास, क्लास रूम, प्रयोगशाला, कृषि यंत्र, खेल मैदान सहित आवश्यक संसाधन कृषि कॉलेज के लिए उपलब्ध है। संघ ने छात्र हित में कृषि कॉलेज खोलने की मांग की है। उल्लेखनीय है कि सांसद डीडी उइके ने बीते दिनाें बैतूल बाजार में कृषि कॉलेज खोलने की मांग लोकसभा में उठाई है।
ढाई लाख हेक्टेयर में होती है गेहूं सहित औषधीय उपज : शिक्षक संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष सुरेंद्र कनाठे ने बताया जिले में गेहूं, सोयाबीन, गन्ना सहित अन्य फसलें किसानों द्वारा बोई जाती हैं। किसान मशरूम, मूसली, सतावर, गिलोय के अलावा अन्य औषधीय फसलें भी बोने लगे हैं। रेशम भी बैतूल में होता है। उन्होंने बताया इसे देखते हुए जिले में कृषि कॉलेज
खुलना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें