रैक से माल भेज रहे व्यापारी:40% बढ़ा मक्का का रकबा, ग्लूकोज और बिस्किट बनाने के लिए भेजा जा रहा बांग्लादेश

हमारे यहां पैदा हाेने वाली मक्का की मांग अब बांग्लादेश में भी जमकर है, इसकी पूर्ति के लिए व्यापारी रैक से माल भेज रहे हैं। यही मक्का बांग्लादेश के अलावा देश के दक्षिण भारत, पंजाब फगबाड़ा, राजपुरा और झारखंड के रुद्रपुर में भी भेजी जा रही है।

यह हमारे जिले के लिए गाैरव की बात है। बांग्लादेश में उत्पादन कम होने के कारण मांग बढ़ी तो 200 टन मक्का रैक से भेजी गई। मक्का का उपयोग, ग्लूकोज, दवाई, पोल्ट्री, बिस्किट बनाने में भी किया जाता है।

कृषि विभाग के अनुसार इस साल 1 लाख 40 हजार हेक्टेयर में मक्का की बाेवनी की गई थी। जो पिछले साल से 40 प्रतिश्त अधिक है। वहीं 52 लाख 44 हजार क्विंटल उत्पान हुआ जाे रिकाॅर्ड है। प्रति हेक्टेयर मक्का का उत्पादन 38 क्विंटल से ज्यादा है। जाे पिछले साल से दाेगुना से ज्यादा है।

क्योंकि पिछले साल 1 लाख हेक्टेयर में मक्का की बाेवनी हुई थी, उत्पादन 27 लाख 93 क्विंटल हुआ था। बंपर उत्पादन होने के कारण मंडी में भी मक्का की बंपर आवक है। 13 दिनों में मंडी में 2 लाख क्विंटल मक्का उपज पहुंच चुकी है। ट्रेन से व्यापारियोंं द्वारा अब तक चार रैक मक्का दक्षिण भारत, बांग्लादेश, पंजाब और झारखंड भेजी जा चुकी है। इस बार 13 रैक से अधिक मक्का बाहर भेजा जाएगा।

सत्र की शुरुआत में कीटनाशक के कारण मक्का की फसल पर प्रभाव पड़ा, लेकिन इसके बाद बारिश होने से मक्का की फसल बेहतर हुई। कृषि विभाग के अनुसार भी जिले के कुछ क्षेत्रों में जरुर फसल प्रभावित हुई, लेकिन आठनेर सहित अन्य इलाके में मक्का की पैदावार बढ़ी।

ग्लूकोज, पोल्ट्री, बिस्किट बनाई जाती है मक्का से

इस बार बांग्लादेश में मक्का की डिमांड बढ़ी है। व्यापारी रोहित अग्रवाल ने बताया झारखंड, पंजाब के अलावा बांग्लादेश भी तीन रैक मक्का भेजा जा चुका है। उन्होंने बताया बांग्लादेश में उत्पादन कम होने के कारण डिमांड बढ़ी है। मक्का का उपयोग, ग्लूकोज, दवाई, पोल्ट्री, बिस्किट बनाने में भी किया जाता है।

बदलाव : पांच साल में सोयाबीन की जगह ली मक्का ने

पिछले सालों में जिले में किसानों का रुझान मक्का की ओर बढ़ा है। खरीफ की मुख्य फसल सोयाबीन कभी बारिश कम होने तो कभी अतिवर्षा के कारण व कीटों के प्रकोप के कारण बर्बाद हो रही थी। इससे किसानों का रुझान मक्का की ओर बढ़ा है।

2016 में 2.54 हजार हेक्टेयर में सोयाबीन की बाेवनी हुई थी जाे 2020 में घटकर 1.78 हजार हेक्टयेर रह गई। वहीं 2016 में 56 हजार हेक्टेयर में मक्का की बाेवनी हुई थी जाे बढ़कर 2020 में 1.40 हजार हेक्टेयर हाे गया है। वहीं 2019 में 1 लाख हेक्टेयर में मक्का की बाेवनी हुई थी। उत्पादन 19 क्विंटल प्रति हेक्टेयर हुआ था। 2020 में 40 हजार हेक्टेयर रकबा बढ़ने के साथ 1 लाख 40 हजार हेक्टेयर में मक्का की बाेवनी हुई थी। जो 40 प्रतिशत अिधक है।

बंपर आवक से मंडी में व्यवस्थाएं गड़बड़ाईं

इस बार मंडी में मक्का की बंपर आवक है। पिछले साल से दाेगुनी आवक आ रही है। इससे व्यवस्था प्रभावित हो रही है। दो दिन मंडी बंद रखकर व्यवस्था बनाई जा रही है। पिछले साल नवंबर माह में 1 लाख 31 हजार की आवक हुई थी। इस बार अब तक 2 लाख क्विंटल की आवक हुई है।
- एसके भालेकर, सचिव, कृषि उपज मंडी बडोरा

उत्पादन अच्छा हुअा है लेकिन दाम नहीं मिल रहे ^जिले में इस साल मक्का की फसल खराब हुई है, लेकिन कुछ क्षेत्राें में अच्छी पैदावार हुई है। किसानों से एक एकड़ में 10 से 12 क्विंटल का उत्पादन हाेने की जानकारी मिली है। इससे प्रति हेक्टेयर 30 क्विंटल का उत्पादन हो सकता है। मक्का के समर्थन मूल्य की मांग को लेकर हमारा आंदोलन जारी है। अशोक मलैया, अध्यक्ष, किसान संघ जिले से तीन रैक मक्का बाहर भेजा गया है ^जिले का मक्का पंजाब, झारखंड, दक्षिण भारत के अलावा बांग्लादेश जा रहा है। इन जगहों पर अब तीन रैक भेजी जा चुकी है। सीजन में 13 रैक मक्का बाहर जाने का अनुमान है। दूसरे व्यापारियों द्वारा भी मक्का बाहर भेजा जा रहा है। बांग्लादेश में उत्पादन कम होेने के कारण डिमांड अधिक है। -रोहित अग्रवाल, व्यापारी

