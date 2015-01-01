पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भेजा प्रस्ताव:प्रदेश की तीसरी एनएबीएल सर्टिफाइड लैब बन सकती है बैतूल में

बैतूल4 घंटे पहले
  • प्रदेश में केवल भोपाल और रतलाम में ही एनएबीएल सर्टिफाई लैब, प्रदेश और राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर मान्य होगी लैब की रिपोर्ट

पीएचई की जिला स्तरीय लैब जल्द ही प्रदेश की तीसरी एनएबीएल सर्टिफाइड लेबोरेटरीज बन सकती है। दरअसल पीएचई विभाग ने (एनएबीएल) यानी नेशनल एक्रेडिटेशन बोर्ड फॉर टेस्टिंग एंड कैलिब्रेशन लेबोरेटरीज के सर्टीफिकेट के लिए प्रस्ताव भेज दिया है और इसके लिए जल्द ही दिल्ली की टीम आ सकती है। लैब के उपकरण भी एनएबीएल मापदंडों के हिसाब से हाेंगे। इन उपकरणों की जांच करके टीम इन्हें प्रमाणित करेगी। यदि यह लैब एनएबीएल सर्टिफाइड हो जाती है तो रतलाम और भोपाल की पानी जांच लैब के बाद यह प्रदेश की तीसरी एनएबीएल सर्टिफाइड लैब होगी, इसके बाद इस लैब के सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट के बाद किसी अन्य लैब से दोबारा सैंपल जांच नहीं करवानी होगी। राज्य और राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर यह रिपोर्ट मान्य होगी। दिल्ली से टीम आएगी उपकरणों की जांच करने, जरूरत पड़ी तो बदले जाएंगे पीएचई लैब के उपकरणों की जांच दिल्ली की टीम करेगी। इसके लिए वर्तमान में नई परखनलियां, बीकर लगवाए गए है। अन्य उपकरण भी टीम के दौरे के पहले बुलवाए जा सकते हैं। दिल्ली की टीम नवंबर के अंतिम सप्ताह या दिसंबर में आ सकती है। निरीक्षण ओर जांच के बाद लैब मार्च- अप्रैल 2021 तक सर्टिफाई हो सकती है।

जिले में सर्टिफाइड लैब जरूरी, निकलता रहा है फ्लोराइड
पहाड़ी क्षेत्र बैतूल में पानी की सही टेस्टिंग के लिए सर्टिफाइड लैब जरूरी है। दरअसल जिले में फ्लोराइड का प्रदूषण बड़ी मात्रा में है। पूर्व में 44 गांवों में कहीं न कहीं फ्लोराइड की मौजूदगी के संकेत पानी सैंपल की जांच में मिल चुके हैं। ऐसे में पानी की सही जांच और सर्टिफाई लैब जरूरी हो जाती है।

पीएचई की पांच पानी जांच
लैब हैं जिले में
वर्तमान में पीएचई की पांच पानी जांच लैब हैं। बैतूल की जिला स्तरीय लैब के साथ ही मुलताई, भैंसदेही, चिचोली, शाहपुर में भी लैब हैं। अक्सर इन लैब में प्रारंभिक स्तर की ही जांच होती है। यदि प्रारंभिक जांच में कुछ निकलता है तो इसकी पुष्टि के जिला स्तरीय भोपाल लैब तक सैंपल भेजे जाते हैं।

हर महीने होती है पानी के
300 सैंपलों की जांच
पीएचई की जिला स्तरीय लैब में हर महीने पानी के 300 सैंपल की जांच औसतन होती है। पूरे जिले से इस लैब में सैंपल अाते हैं। हालांकि इस लैब की रिपोर्ट भी अंतिम नहीं है। यदि मामला गंभीर और संवेदनशील होता है तो सैंपल जांच के लिए भोपाल लैब भेजे जाते हैं।

मार्च-अप्रैल तक सर्टीफिकेट मिलने के आसार हैं
^बैतूल की जांच लैब को एनएबीएल सर्टिफाई करने की तैयारी चल रही है। इसके लिए प्रस्ताव भेजा गया है। लैब में इंतजाम भी करवाए गए हैं। जल्द ही दिल्ली से टीम आ सकती है। मार्च-अप्रैल तक सर्टीफिकेट मिलने के आसार हैं। फिलहाल भोपाल और रतलाम में ही एनएबीएल सर्टिफाई लैब हैं। ऐसा होने पर बैतूल लैब के सभी उपकरण नेशलन लेवल के मापदंडों के अनुसार प्रमाणीकृत हो जाएंगे।
- रंजन सिंह ठाकुर, ईई, पीएचई

