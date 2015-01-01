पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पढ़ाई की तैयारी:18 से लगेंगी बोर्ड की कक्षाएं; विद्यार्थी 1 बेंच छोड़कर बैठेंगे, छात्रावास रहेंगे बंद

बैतूल
बैतूल। स्कूल में इस तरह बैठाया जा रहा बच्चाें काे।
  • जो बच्चे स्कूल नहीं आना चाहते वे ऑनलाइन भी कर सकते हैं पढ़ाई
  • पालक बोले- रिस्क बहुत है, लेकिन बच्चों की पढ़ाई भी जरूरी

प्रदेश सरकार ने 18 दिसंबर से कक्षा 10वीं व 12वीं की नियमित कक्षाओं के लिए स्कूल खोलने के निर्देश जारी किए हैं। इस दौरान कक्षाओं का नियमित संचालन होगा। इसके बाद जिले में भी बोर्ड कक्षाएं नियमित लगाने के लिए तैयारी शुरू हाे गई हैं। स्कूलों में कक्षाओं में सोशल डिस्टेंस के साथ बच्चों को बैठाया जाएगा।

स्कूलों में एक बेंच छोड़कर बच्चों को बैठाने की व्यवस्था की गई है। वहीं 9वीं व 11वीं कक्षा का संचालन सप्ताह में दो या तीन किया जाएगा। हालांकि इसको लेकर गाइड लाइन स्पष्ट नहीं है। वहीं छात्रावास में रहकर पढ़ाई करने वाले विद्यार्थियों को परेशानियों का सामान करना पड़ेगा क्योंकि अभी छात्रावासों को चालू करने के आदेश नहीं हुए हैं। जिले में भी 10वीं तथा 12वीं की कक्षाएं नियमित करने के लिए प्रदेश स्तर पर निर्देश जारी हुए हैं। इन कक्षाओं का संचालन कोविड नियमों का पालन करते हुए किया जाएगा। बच्चों को स्कूलों में सोशल डिस्टेंस के साथ बैठाने के लिए एक बेंच छोड़कर बैठाने की तैयारी है। वहीं बच्चों को मास्क पहनकर आना होगा। स्कूलों में बच्चों की स्क्रीनिंग की जाएगी।

प्राचार्य चाहें ताे लगा सकते हैं 9वीं और 11वीं की कक्षाएं
कोरोना को देखते हुए नवमी और 11वीं की कक्षाएं नियमित नहीं लगाई जाएंगी। जिले में एक सप्ताह में दो या तीन दिन इन कक्षाओं का संचालन होगा। इसके लिए प्राचार्य द्वारा स्थानीय स्तर पर कक्षाओं के संचालन के संबंध में निर्णय लिया जा सकेगा। जिन स्कूलों में पर्याप्त जगह है, वे सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करते हुए कक्षाएं लगा सकते हैं।

प्रार्थना, खेलकूद गतिविधियों पर रहेगा प्रतिबंध
प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा दिए आदेश के तहत छात्रावास और आवासीय विद्यालय के छात्रावासों को खोले जाने की अनुमति नहीं होगी। स्कूलों में प्रार्थना, सामूहिक गतिविधि, खेलकूद, स्वीमिंग पुल की गतिविधियों पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा। एक स्थान पर छात्र-छात्राएं एकत्रित ना हों इसकी निगरानी शिक्षकों काे करनी हाेगी। इसके चलते ग्रामीण अंचल के बच्चाें को परेशानी होगी।

क्या कहते हैं पालक

  • नीतू उच्चसरे ने कहा मेरी बेटी दसवीं में पढ़ती है। उसे स्कूल जरूरी भेजूंगी। कोरोना में घर में पढ़ाई करना बच्चों के लिए मुश्किल होता है। बच्चों का पढ़ाई में मन नहीं लगता। स्कूलों में ही अच्छी पढ़ाई होती है। बच्चों का साल बर्बाद ना हो। इसके लिए स्कूल लगना अब जरुरी है।
  • रेखा भुमरकर कहती हैं, वैसे तो हम नहीं चाहते हैं क्योंकि बहुत रिस्क है। फिर भी बच्चे को स्कूल भेजना पड़ेगा, क्योंकि दसवीं बोर्ड है। पढ़ाई का नुकसान ना हो।

स्कूल आने बच्चाें को बाध्य नहीं किया जाएगा
बोर्ड कक्षाएं खोलने के आदेश आए हैं। सोशल डिस्टेंस के साथ क्लास लगाई जाएंगी। माता-पिता की अनुमति जरुरी है। यदि विद्यार्थी ऑनलाइन पढ़ना चाहता है तो उसे स्कूल आने के लिए बाध्य नहीं किया जाएगा। जिले में भी गाइड लाइन के अनुसार कक्षाओं का संचालन किया जाएगा।- एलएल सुनारिया, डीईओ, बैतूल

