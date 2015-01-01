पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संक्रमण:मोहल्ला क्लासाें में बच्चों ने मिट्टी से बनाई भारत माता और मां लक्ष्मी की प्रतिमा

बैतूल4 घंटे पहले
  • दीपावली पर एक दीपक शहीदों के नाम जलाने का लिया संकल्प

कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच बच्चों में सह शैक्षिक गतिविधियों के अंतर्गत बच्चों में कला कौशल व देशभक्ति की भावना के विकास के लिए मिडिल स्कूल सिमोरी की मोहल्ला क्लासाें में एक दीपक शहीदों के नाम कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया। कार्यक्रम में बच्चों ने मिट्टी से भारत माता, लक्ष्मी के साथ दीपक भी बनाए। प्रभारी प्रधानपाठक शैलेंद्र बिहारिया ने बताया बच्चों में रचनात्मकता के विकास के लिए एक दीपक शहीदों के नाम कार्यक्रम में छात्र शिवा बेले ने भारत-माता की मिट्टी की प्रतिमा तैयार की, अभिषेक धुर्वे ने लक्ष्मी, हाथी की प्रतिमा बनाई। वहीं बच्चों ने गणेश, दीपक, पंचमुखी दीपक, गोबर के दीपक बनाकर सजाया। इस अवसर पर दीपावली पर एक दीपक शहीदों के नाम जलाने का संकल्प भी लिया। शिक्षिका ममता गोहर, राधिका पटैया, अजय बड़ोदे, बदल बडोदे ने बच्चों को नकद पुरस्कार दिया। इसमें बलराम उइके, शांति धुर्वे को प्रथम पुरस्कार, प्रीति वरकड़े व नेहा बड़ोदे को दूसरा पुरस्कार दिया। इस तरह मनाएंगे दीपावली : इस अवसर पर बच्चों काे बताया कि दीपावली कैसे मनाएं। उन्होंने दूसरों की मदद करने, पेड़ पौधों को पानी देकर पर्यावरण बचाने, दीपावली पर ग्राम की सफाई करके, पटाखों से किसी भी जानवरों व पक्षियों को हानि न हो, ऐसी दीपावली मनाने का संकल्प लिया।

