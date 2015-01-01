पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Hoshangabad
  • Betul
  • Children Orphans, Parents Lost Their Support For Old Age, Responsible Officers leaders .. Because They Could Not Get Railings On The Bridge In 31 Years

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चोपना हादसा:बच्चे अनाथ, माता-पिता से बुढ़ापे का सहारा छिना, जिम्मेदार अफसर-नेता ..क्योंकि 31 साल में पुल पर रेलिंग नहीं लगवा सके

बैतूल4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सरियों में दबे 6 शव, दो क्रेन से 15 टन लोहा और ट्रक हटाकर निकाले बाहर

चोपना-शाहपुर रोड पर तवा नदी पर बिना रेलिंग के पुल से सोमवार रात सरिये से भरा ट्रक गिरने से 6 लोगों की माैत हाे गई। हादसे के कारण बच्चे अनाथ हो गए, माता-पिता से बुढ़ापे का सहारा छिन गया। इसके जिम्मेदार वे अफसर और जनप्रतिनिधि हैं, जो 31 साल में पुल पर रेलिंग नहीं बनवा सके। हादसे के बाद जब भास्कर ने सवाल किए तो सारे विभाग के अफसरों ने जिम्मेदारी से बचने का पूरा प्रयास किया। काेई भी यह नहीं बता पाया कि यह ब्रिज किसके अधीन है। इसकी मरम्मत काैन कराता है। पुल पुनर्वास सामान्यीकरण के पहले 1989 में पुनर्वास विभाग ने बनाया था। पुल की मरम्मत कभी पीडब्ल्यूडी ने की, कभी एप्रोच रोड प्रधानमंत्री ग्रामीण सड़क विभाग में बनी। ये सड़क तो दुरुस्त करते है, लेकिन पुल उनके अधीन नहीं होने की बात कह रहे हैं।

पिपरी में मातम : संजू की पत्नी नहीं, दो मासूम बच्चे अब छात्रावास में रहेंगे

बबलू पिता सोनू (24)

पत्नी और दो लड़के है। बबलू परिवार में अकेला ही कमाने वाला था। अब परिवार के सामने रोजी रोटी का संकट खड़ा हो गया है।

दिलीप पिता गजरु (26)

मजदूरी करके परिवार का भरण पोषण करता था। परिवार में पत्नी और दो छोटे बच्चे है। अब गुजर -बसर कैसी होगी।

मनोहर पिता महंगया आदवार (42)

नरसाड़ा दुनावा का स्थायी निवासी था। वह मासोद में परिवार सहित किराए के मकान में रह रहा था। एक पुत्र और पुत्री है।

  • मृतक संजू पिता जंगल (40)के दो छोटे-छोटे बच्चे है। पत्नी नहीं है, मासूम बच्चों की देखभाल करने वाला कोई नहीं बचा। घोड़ाडोंगरी के जनपद सीईओ दानिश अहमद ने बताया बच्चों का छात्रावास में लालन-पालन किया जाएगा।
  • मृतक रिंकेश पिता ब्रज कवड़े (25) अविवाहित था। माता-पिता की इकलौती संतान चले जाने से वे बेसहारा हो गए हैं।
  • मृतक मुन्नालाल पिता बृजलाल के परिवार में मां, पत्न, एक बेटा व एक बेटी है। उनके घर पर कमाने वाला केवल मुन्नालाल था, उसकी मौत से पूरे परिवार में मातम छा गया।

सरियों के बीच दिख रहे थे शवों के अवशेष : ट्रक चट्टान पर गिरा। इससे केबिन पिचका और सवार सभी 6 लोग दब गए। चोपना थाना प्रभारी राहुल रघुवंशी पुलिस बल के साथ घटना स्थल पर पहुंचे। शवों को निकालने की कोशिश शुरू की। सरियों में दबे शवों के सिर्फ अवशेष ही दिख पा रहे थे। दोपहर 12 बजे क्रेनों की मदद से ट्रक को हटाकर शवों को निकालना शुरू किया।

इन वादों की अखबार कटिंग काट कर रख लीजिए
रेलिंग ना लगे और भविष्य में कोई हादसा हो तो काम आएगी

रेलिंग लगाने के प्रयास किए जाएंगे
^तवा नदी पर बने पुल पर रेलिंग लगाने के प्रयास किए जाएंगे। तवा नदी पर हुआ हादसा दुखद है। आगे कोई हादसा ना हो, इसके लिए सुरक्षा के प्रबंध किए जाएंगे।
राकेश सिंह, कलेक्टर, बैतूल

पुल के लिए एजेंसी नियुक्त कराएंगे
^हादसा दुखद है। जिला प्रशासन से इस पुल के संधारण के लिए एजेंसी नियुक्त कराई जाएगी। साथ ही पुल पर रैलिंग भी लगवाई जाएगी।
ब्रह्मा भलावी, विधायक, घोड़ाडोंंगरी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें