सरकारी काॅलेज:काॅलेज में 1.62 करोड़ की लागत से बनेंगे कक्ष, छात्राें काे मिलेगी राहत

बैतूल4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

सरकारी काॅलेज के प्रथम तल निर्माण का कार्य शुरू हो चुका है। 1 करोड़ 62 लाख की लागत से बनने वाले प्रथम तल का निर्माण मार्च 2021 तक पूर्ण करने का लक्ष्य है। प्रथम तल के निर्माण से इस कालेज में विद्यार्थियों को सुविधा मिलेगी। यह निर्माण कार्य उच्च शिक्षा विभाग, विश्व बैंक के सहयोग से कराया जा रहा है। प्राचार्य एमडी वाघमारे ने बताया निर्माण कार्य सहित अन्य जरूरी अकादमिक कार्यों को भी मंजूरी मिली है। प्रथम तल निर्माण के अलावा ग्राउंड फ्लोर रिनोवेशन के लिए 70 लाख 34 हजार रुपए और साइड डवलपमेंट, बैरियर फ्री डिजाइन सहित कुल 3 करोड़ 28 लाख रुपए की राशि स्वीकृत हुई है। निर्माण कार्य को पूरा करने की जिम्मेदारी निर्माण एजेंसी भोपाल विकास प्राधिकरण (बीडीए) को मिली है।

यह हाेंगे निर्माण : विश्व बैंक परियोजना प्रभारी डाॅ. नीतेश पाल ने बताया कि बीडीए के सुपरविजन में मेसर्स बेलजी कंस्ट्रक्शंस कंपनी वड़ाेदरा गुजरात द्वारा निर्माण कार्य शुरू किया है। काॅलेज के प्रथम तल पर नवीन अध्यापन कक्ष, मल्टीपर्पस हाल, लाइब्रेरी, विषयवार साइंस लैब, गर्ल्स काॅमन रूम, प्रसाधन कक्ष इत्यादि का निर्माण होगा। रिनोवेशन कार्य के लिए स्वीकृत राशि से पुराने भवन में स्थित अध्यापन कक्षों की फ्लोरिंग, स्लाइडिंग, विंडो, रैन वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग, भवन पर रंग, पेवर ब्लाॅक स्टाफ, के लिए वाहन पार्किंग शेड, दिव्यांग विद्यार्थियों के लिए रैंप आदि का निर्माण शामिल है।
यह होगा फायदा : शाहपुर कॉलेज में पिछले साल में 1 हजार, 184 छात्र-छात्राएं अध्ययनरत थे। इस वर्ष छात्र संख्या 1500 तक पहुंच गई है। ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर जगह की कमी के चलते सभाकक्ष को भी अध्ययन कक्ष के रूप में इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा था। कला संकाय में 280 छात्र-छात्राओं को प्रवेश मिलता है, परंतु बैठने के लिए 150 की क्षमता वाले कमरे हैं। इससे सभाकक्ष का इस्तेमाल अध्ययन कक्ष के रूप में किया जा रहा है। वहीं स्पाेर्ट्स कक्ष, लैब, लाइब्रेरी आदि के लिए अलग कक्ष बन जाने से संकायवार कक्षाओं में बैठने की सुविधा मिल सकेगी। सभी संकाय प्रमुखों को कक्षाएं आवंटित हो जाएंगी। वर्तमान में दाे पालियों में काॅलेज का संचालन हो रहा है। प्रथम तल बन जाने से एक साथ अध्ययन सुविधा मिल सकेगी।

कक्षाें की कमी हाेगी दूर
^काॅलेज के प्रथम तल निर्माण कार्य शुरू हाे चुका है। निर्माण कार्य काे मार्च 2021 तक पूर्ण किया जाना है। इससे काॅलेज में कक्षाें की कमी दूर हाे जाएगी।
अरविंद मंदरा, सहायक यंत्री बीडीए

