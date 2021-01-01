पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शिक्षा पर राजनीति:एक परिसर शाला के विरोध में कांग्रेस, भाजपा का तर्क- बेहतर होगी पढ़ाई

बैतूल6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सरकार ने सीएम राइज स्कूल के तहत जिले की 250 शालाओं को चयनित किया है। मंगलवार को जिला पंचायत की सामान्य सभा की बैठक में इस प्रस्ताव को अनुमोदन के लिए रखा गया। इसका कांग्रेस विधायक धरमू सिंह सिरसाम सहित विधायक प्रतिनिधियों ने विरोध किया। विधायक ने कहा कि सरकार इस योजना के तहत गांवों के स्कूल बंद करने जा रही है। स्कूलों में यदि बच्चे कम और शिक्षक ज्यादा हैं तो यह विभाग की कमी है। हम अपने क्षेत्र के स्कूल बंद नहीं होने देंगे। कांग्रेस के विधायक प्रतिनिधियों ने कहा विभाग अपनी नाकामी छिपाने के लिए यह योजना ला रही है। इससे बेरोजगारी बढ़ेगी और सरकार भी बच्चों के परिवहन का अतिरिक्त खर्च आएगा। हालांकि विरोध के बाद भी सामान्य सभा की बैठक में प्रस्ताव का अनुमोदन हाे गया। नर्सरी से लेकर 12वीं तक के एकीकृत विद्यालयों को संचालित करने के शासन ने सीएम राइज शाला योजना लेकर लाई है।

सीएम राइज शाला का यह लक्ष्य

  • नर्सरी से लेकर 12वीं तक के एकीकृत विद्यालय संचालित कर बच्चों की ट्रांजीशन दर को बढ़ाना, ड्राप आउट दर को कम करना।
  • छात्रों में आधुनिक 21वीं शताब्दी की क्षमताओं व दक्षताओं को विकसित करने के लिए विद्यालयों को आधुनिक उपकरणों व तकनीक से लैस करना।
  • बच्चों के समग्र विकास के लिए खेलकूद, सांस्कृतिक व साहित्यिक गतिविधियों के लिए बड़े विद्यालयों को विकसित कर उपयुक्त वातावरण निर्माण करना।
  • नर्सरी से 12वीं तक हिंदी के साथ अंग्रेजी माध्यम की कक्षाएं संचालित करना।
  • सीएम राइज शालाओं को सीबीएसई मान्यता प्राप्त शाला के रूप में परिवर्तन करना।

समेकित स्कूल तो नहीं चला पा रहा विभाग : सरले

विधायक प्रतिनिधि नारायण सरले ने आरोप लगाया 13 स्कूलों को मर्ज करके बैतूलबाजार में समेकित स्कूल शुरू किया था। जाे सही ढंग से संचालित नहीं हाे रहे हैं। ऐसे में गांव के स्कूल बंद करके सीएम राइज शाला खोलना छात्र हित में नहीं है। गांव के बच्चा गांव के ही स्कूलों में पढ़ने जाएं तो अच्छा है। उसे परिवहन करके आठ से दस किमी दूर ले जाने की योजना नाकामी छिपाने के लिए है।

कांग्रेस के पास काेई मुद्दा नहीं : डॉ. पंडागरे

​​​​​​​आमला से भाजपा विधायक डॉ. योगेश पंडागरे ने कहा कि कांग्रेस के पास कोई मुद्दा नहीं बचा है। इसलिए हर बात में विरोध कर रही है। प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा स्कूलों को एक परिसर में लगाकर सारे संसाधनों का उपयोग किया जाएगा जो बच्चों के हित में है। सभी टीचर एक स्कूल में होंगे तो बच्चों को अच्छी तरह से पढ़ा सकेंगे। यहां पर बच्चों का विकास बेहतर होगा, उनमें कांपिटिशन की भावना बढ़ेगी।

राज्य से मिले निर्देश के अनुसार कार्य करेंगे

सीएम राइज शाला 250 स्कूल चिन्हित किए हैं। यहां पर नर्सरी से 12वीं तक की कक्षाएं लगेंगी। बच्चों के भौतिक साधन भी उपलब्ध कर सकेंगे। 8 किमी दायरे में स्कूल चिन्हित किए हैं। उन्हें एक परिसर में अध्यापन की सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। जिपं की सामान्य सभा से प्रस्ताव का अनुमोदन हो गया है। उसे राज्य को भेजा जाएगा। उसके बाद जो भी निर्देश मिलेंगे, उसके अनुसार कार्य किया जाएगा। एलएल सुनारिया, डीईओ, बैतूल

बहुमत के आधार पर प्रस्ताव पारित हुआ है
^सीएम राइज शाला को लेकर कुछ सदस्यों ने अपनी बात रखी थी। प्रस्ताव बहुमत के आधार पर पारित होता है। बहुमत अधिक होने के कारण प्रस्ताव को अनुमोदन दिया गया।
एमएल त्यागी, सीईओ, जिपं

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser